When the young Duke basketball team plays defending national champion Kansas as part of the Champions Classic in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 15, the Jayhawks will be without legendary head coach Bill Self and his top assistant, Kurtis Townsend.

On Wednesday, Kansas announced the self-imposed penalties that stem from the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption a few years back. In addition to suspending Self and Townsend for the Jayhawks' first four games this season, the school has imposed scholarship reductions and other recruiting restrictions.

Long-time Kansas assistant Norm Roberts will be the acting head coach in Self's place when the preseason No. 5 Jayhawks face the No. 7 Blue Devils.

It's worth noting that Roberts has years of experience as a head coach, albeit not in the past decade. He was at the helm at St. John's from 2004 to 2010 and was head coach at Queens College (N.Y.) for four seasons in the 1990s.

Under the direction of first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer following the retirement of five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski, the 2022-23 Blue Devils have one exhibition game and two regular-season bouts before heading to the Champion Classic.

The primetime showdown in Indianapolis will also be Kansas' third game of the regular season.

Duke hosts exhibition opponent Fayetteville State at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. Then the squad welcomes Jacksonville to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Monday and USC Upstate at 6:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 11.

