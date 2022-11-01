During his media availability on Tuesday, Duke basketball freshman Tyrese Proctor touched on what it was like to face an opponent for the first time with junior point guard and sole captain Jeremy Roach by his side in the backcourt.

Proctor and Roach drew a starting nod for the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils in Saturday's 32-minute closed-door scrimmage on the road against No. 3 Houston. Therefore, right out of the gates, the opportunity arrived to finally get a feel for one another on the same court while squaring off against less familiar faces.

"Playing against him and the other guys every day, it does get hard, so playing with him was great," said Proctor, an oh-so-shifty five-star combo guard from Australia who reclassified in June but missed the team's summertime experiences while competing internationally for his home country. "We both had a good time. We just got to get that chemistry down pat, which we worked on yesterday and started on against Houston."

The bright spot in the combined stat lines of Proctor and Roach in the reported 61-50 loss to the Cougars on Saturday were their three steals.

Perimeter defense looks to be a possible strong suit for the first squad under Jon Scheyer's command. As Proctor implied, the group's uptempo mindset and versatility at the forward positions should routinely equate to neither he nor Roach having much time to worry about who will most frequently initiate the offense as the primary ballhandler.

"We're just going to split it," Proctor explained. "Whoever is there, I guess, will just push the ball. We have multiple guys, I think one through four, that can handle the ball on a fastbreak transition. So anyone can really handle the ball. It's just whether or not he is in the game or...if we're both on the floor at the same time, it's just communication, talking through it."

Against Houston, Proctor and Roach netted only one assist and shot 1-for-9 from three as a pair.

Combine that with the fact that Duke finished 2-for-17 beyond the arc. Indeed, it seems better perimeter shooting alone on their part and from the recipients of their passes would have worked wonders on the duos' confidence together.

On that note, Proctor seemed confident that significantly crisper performances from downtown are on the way for himself and his teammates.

"It's not a concern at all," the 18-year-old Tyrese Proctor said about the group's poor 3-point shooting clip. "We got open looks. They just weren't falling. With everyone just trusting in their shooters, they'll fall throughout the season."

At 7 p.m. ET Wednesday in Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium, the 2022-23 Blue Devils will put some finishing touches on their preseason preparations in their lone exhibition game against Fayetteville State. Their regular season tips off at 7 p.m. ET Monday against visiting Jacksonville.

