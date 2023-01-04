The Duke basketball team is in Raleigh to face the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACCN). Entering the contest, the No. 16 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) have won five of their past six outings, while the unranked Wolfpack (11-4, 1-3 ACC) have lost two of their past five, including a 78-64 loss at the Clemson Tigers last time out.

But remember that two of Duke's past three trips to play in front of a hostile PNC Arena crowd have resulted in losses.

Thirty minutes before the game, the official stats broadcast revealed the starting lineups for both sides. Once again, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is rolling out a freshman-heavy lineup, the same group that started in the team's 86-67 home win over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday:

Junior guard Jeremy Roach

Sophomore guard Jaylen Blakes

Freshman forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski

Freshman center Dereck Lively II

Meanwhile, sixth-year NC State head coach Kevin Keatts will again rely on a guard-heavy starting five with considerably more experience than Duke's group. However, the Wolfpack will be without one usual starter in graduate guard Jack Clark (core muscle injury), the team's leading rebounder.

Here are NC State's starters against Duke:

Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith

Graduate guard Jarkel Joiner

Senior guard Casey Morsell

Redshirt junior forward Greg Gantt

Junior forward Ebenezer Dowuona

Next up for the Duke Blue Devils is a trip to Chestnut Hills, Mass., to take on the unranked Boston College Eagles at 1 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN). Then they return to the friendly confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium to host the Pitt Panthers next Wednesday night.

