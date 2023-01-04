Skip to main content

Duke basketball reveals starting lineup for NC State game

Duke basketball's starters against NC State are the same as the last game.
The Duke basketball team is in Raleigh to face the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACCN). Entering the contest, the No. 16 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) have won five of their past six outings, while the unranked Wolfpack (11-4, 1-3 ACC) have lost two of their past five, including a 78-64 loss at the Clemson Tigers last time out.

But remember that two of Duke's past three trips to play in front of a hostile PNC Arena crowd have resulted in losses.

Thirty minutes before the game, the official stats broadcast revealed the starting lineups for both sides. Once again, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is rolling out a freshman-heavy lineup, the same group that started in the team's 86-67 home win over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday:

  • Junior guard Jeremy Roach
  • Sophomore guard Jaylen Blakes
  • Freshman forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Freshman center Dereck Lively II

Meanwhile, sixth-year NC State head coach Kevin Keatts will again rely on a guard-heavy starting five with considerably more experience than Duke's group. However, the Wolfpack will be without one usual starter in graduate guard Jack Clark (core muscle injury), the team's leading rebounder.

Here are NC State's starters against Duke:

  • Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith
  • Graduate guard Jarkel Joiner
  • Senior guard Casey Morsell
  • Redshirt junior forward Greg Gantt
  • Junior forward Ebenezer Dowuona

Next up for the Duke Blue Devils is a trip to Chestnut Hills, Mass., to take on the unranked Boston College Eagles at 1 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN). Then they return to the friendly confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium to host the Pitt Panthers next Wednesday night.

