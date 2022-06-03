The 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons were the only two in history when the most frequent Duke basketball starting lineup included four freshmen.

In light of this week's headline-grabbing roster developments in Durham, the 2022-23 campaign could join that list. Yes, it'd be fitting — albeit a tad scary — if first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer employed a quartet of first-year college players as starters next season.

Duke has that option thanks to Scheyer & Co.'s remarkable prowess on the 2022 recruiting trail, culminating with the announced reclassification of five-star commit Tyrese Proctor on Thursday night.

But the staff better hope that the heralded incoming rookies don't all play like rookies.

There's no question that Trevor Keels would have been a full-time starter had the shooting guard opted to return for a sophomore year. Instead, on Wednesday night, he decided to remain in the NBA Draft, clearing the way for Proctor to assume the bulk of the load at the two-spot.

Another result of Keels' move to the pro ranks is that his former high school teammate, junior-to-be point guard Jeremy Roach, will be the only member of next season's roster who has ever started for the Blue Devils.

Go ahead and ink Roach in as a starter again. After all, the 6-foot-2 former five-star recruit finally blossomed during last season's Final Four run, embracing his role as the team's primary floor general and routinely turning on the electricity to his game.

Who will join Jeremy Roach in the Duke basketball starting five?

It's safe to say Tyrese Proctor isn't arriving early only to ride the pine. No, given his confident demeanor, adequate shooting stroke, and ACC-ready smooth moves, he's probably more than ready to shine as a starter in the backcourt alongside Jeremy Roach.

Likewise, at the forward and center positions, the starters seem clear.

Much can change, of course, once the guys begin practicing together this summer. Nevertheless, one would think all three incoming talents who finished among the top four on the 247Sports 2022 Composite will immediately earn starting jobs.

They are small forward Dariq Whitehead, power forward Kyle Filipowski, and center Dereck Lively.

So, in summary, the anticipated Duke basketball starting five for next season is as follows:

Junior point guard Jeremy Roach

Freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead

Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski

Freshman center Dereck Lively

Assume the coaches don't add another significant weapon via the transfer portal. In that case, the Blue Devils' primary reserve options should be five deep, including a much-needed sprinkling of experience:

Sophomore point guard Jaylen Blakes

Freshman shooting guard Jaden Schutt

Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell

Graduate small forward Kale Catchings

Graduate center Ryan Young

Mitchell may be the only one in that bunch with a reasonable shot at becoming a starter next season. However, it feels as if the 6-foot-8 athletic five-star would be an ideal sixth man, with a sufficient build and skillset to sub in at either forward position.

