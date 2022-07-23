On Friday afternoon, former Duke basketball small forward and sixth-year Boston Celtics sensation Jayson Tatum randomly tweeted his list of the five best Blue Devils in program history.

No, check that.

The 24-year-old Tatum named eight players, claiming that any of the eight could have a compelling argument to be among the top five. Note that he based his selections solely on guys' prowess as Blue Devils.

Jayson Tatum's all-time Duke basketball talents

Although Jayson Tatum did not include himself, he did cause a bit of a stir among some older Duke faithful by allowing three other recent one-and-dones to make the cut.

Those three are power forward Zion Williamson, power forward Jabari Parker, and center Jahlil Okafor. In Tatum's eyes, they join point guard Jay Williams, shooting guard JJ Redick, small forward Grant Hill, power forward Shane Battier, and center Christian Laettner.

Unfortunately, Tatum committed a Blue Devil sin by misspelling Laettner.

Still, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, who was a Blue Devil assistant when Tatum was in Durham and could make a solid case to be on the list as a leader for the 2010 national champs, then chimed in with his seal of approval.

However, Scheyer suggested that Tatum's eight names aren't enough:

Some of the most notable no-shows on Tatum's list mostly come from the program's yesteryear: Bobby Hurley, Johnny Dawkins, Mike Gminski, and Art Heyman, to name a few.

Again, eight may no longer be enough.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.