The Duke basketball program's official Twitter account updated its profile pic to a white gothic "D" with a navy background on Saturday morning.

And as history has shown the past few years, that means only one thing: the No. 24 Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) will wear the away version of their sleek "Brotherhood" jerseys (navy with a white gothic script) when they face the Clemson Tigers (14-3, 6-0 ACC) at 5 p.m. ET (ACCN) in Littlejohn Coliseum.

They've reserved these jerseys, a tribute to "The Brotherhood" of Duke basketball players over the decades, for more than a handful of big-time matchups away from home since their debut in January 2020 (the following video is from that time and explains the threads' significance).

But the battle at Clemson, the only remaining unbeaten team in ACC play, marks the first time the Blue Devils have donned the away "Brotherhood" look this season.

However, they wore the home version (white with navy lettering) for their 74-62 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden on Dec. 6.

After the bout against the Tigers, the Duke basketball team doesn't play again until the Miami Hurricanes come to Durham next Saturday.

