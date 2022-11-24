Skip to main content

Duke basketball announces Thanksgiving starting five in Portland

Duke basketball's starting five against Oregon State includes no surprises.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Duke basketball team, No. 8 in this week's AP Top 25 poll, is in Portland, Ore., to face the unranked Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at 3 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game

Ahead of the matchup, the program's official stat broadcast revealed the starting lineup for the Blue Devils (4-1, 0-0 ACC). And it's the same as the team's past three outings:

  • Junior point guard Jeremy Roach
  • Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Freshman center Dereck Lively II
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although heralded freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead, who arrived in Durham at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, is entering his third game after recovering from a fractured right foot, he continues to come off the bench. He's averaging only 13.0 minutes and 4.0 points through his first two college outings.

One would think Whitehead will eventually earn a spot in the starting five after fully getting into game shape and building his confidence. However, there is still no telling which player he would replace; after all, all three current Duke basketball freshman starters at positions one through four have performed relatively well, given their youth.

If the Duke Blue Devils defeat the Oregon State Beavers, they will play the winner between the Florida Gators and Xavier Musketeers (their game tips at 5:30 p.m. ET Thursday) at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday. If Duke loses to Oregon State, the squad will play the loser between Florida and Xavier at 6 p.m. ET Friday.

No matter what happens, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's guys will play their third game in Portland two days later. The championship bout, potentially featuring the Blue Devils against the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs, begins at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Zion Williamson refuses to offer social media fodder

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Tyrese Proctor surprises associate head coach on glass

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Five-star recruit talking to Duke staff constantly

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Duke recruiters in mix for potential package deal

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Jon Scheyer defends heralded freshman's low numbers

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Duke product earns first career start for Hawks

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Future Duke point guard visits Blue Devils again

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Duke announces starting lineup for Bellarmine game

By Matt Giles