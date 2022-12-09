If the season ended today, the Blue Devils would own a program record (since 1951) with the 59.0 points per game they've allowed thus far. Perhaps it's no coincidence that opponents' two lowest averages, 61.0 points in 2009-10 and 62.0 points in 2006-07, came against Duke basketball squads with Jon Scheyer in the backcourt.

It all starts with defense. That's been the message from the 35-year-old first-year Duke basketball head coach. And it seems Scheyer's players have listened.

Through 11 games, win or lose, the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) have held each of their opponents below their current scoring average. And as the official account for Duke basketball stats tweeted on Thursday, the group has held six of those opponents to their season-low in the points department:

Rim protectors. Long-limbed lockdown stoppers on the perimeter. Sneaky ball swipers. Strong rebounders.



Yes, although many of the weapons are newcomers at the college level, it appears Scheyer has all the ingredients and the necessary buy-in from his guys to at least flirt with the record that he and the 2009-10 Blue Devils set on their way to the program's fourth of now-five national championships.

That said, 20 games remain for Duke in the regular season, including the bulk of its ACC slate.

Next on the schedule, though, is a home bout against the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-6, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN).

The Hawks are averaging 62.0 points per game.

Chances are they score less than that against these Blue Devils.

