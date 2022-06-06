Although one-and-done Duke basketball shooting guard Trevor Keels has a legit shot at hearing his name in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, some believe the 18-year-old made a mistake with his decision to leave college this soon.

Travis Branham of 247Sports is among those naysayers.

He and Adam Finkelstein graded last week's high-profile stay-or-go announcements. And Branham handed Keels a "D" mark.

Branham argues Keels probably cost himself by not waiting to join a projected weaker 2023 draft class while capitalizing on NIL opportunities via a leading role for the Blue Devils.

No matter when the former five-star recruit out of Maryland comes off the board on June 23, he will likely spend significant time in the G League next season.

All of that may be true. Still, it feels unfair to knock a guy for believing in himself and chasing a dream, especially when many mock drafts see a guaranteed NBA contract (given to all first-rounders) being well within his grasp this year.

The promising path of Duke basketball product Trevor Keels

Trevor Keels averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game last season on the way to Duke's first Final Four appearance in seven years. That said, he shot a subpar 31.2 percent beyond the arc and lacked consistency as the campaign progressed, ultimately losing his starting job after the ACC Tournament.

Indeed, Keels could have become a fixture on ESPN as a sophomore by starring for the king-of-ratings Blue Devils.

Then again, he might have instead suffered a severe leg injury that would leave him without an NBA future altogether.

Consider the sturdy perimeter talent's craftiness on both ends of the floor and other visible similarities to Gary Trent Jr., another former Duke one-and-done. Now, note that Trent fell to the second round (No. 37 overall) at the 2018 NBA Draft but has steadily improved as a pro, averaging 18.3 points for the Toronto Raptors last season.

Maybe Keels won't enjoy the same degree of upward trajectory. But given his extreme competitiveness and tenacity, his career decision deserves a "D" only if meant as a tribute to his "Defense" or "Determination."

ALSO READ: Predicting Duke's starting lineup after major moves

With Keels no longer in the 2022-23 Duke basketball equation, five-star point guard Tyrese Proctor opted to reclassify and join the Blue Devils next season. That announcement on Thursday night put minds at ease regarding the Blue Devil backcourt.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.