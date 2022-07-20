On Tuesday, the Duke basketball program released approximately six minutes of highlights from an intrasquad summer scrimmage inside the team's practice facility.

In that video below, notice that one high-powered piece to the 2022-23 Blue Devil roster is neither on the court nor standing on the sidelines watching the action.

That missing player is incoming five-star freshman Tyrese Proctor, who attended the NBA Global Academy in Australia before announcing his reclassification from 2023 to 2022 back in June.

What's the future Duke basketball guard's holdup?

Fret not, Duke fans, for it's not as if Tyrese Proctor is no longer planning to play his college ball in Durham. And it's not as if the 6-foot-5, 180-pound silky Aussie isn't working on his game in a competitive atmosphere.

No, Proctor, a potential starter in the Blue Devil backcourt next season alongside junior point guard Jeremy Roach, is busy this summer as a member of Australia's senior national team, also known as the Boomers. And they are still in the mix for the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia.

Proctor and the 3-0 Boomers face Japan in the quarterfinals at 6:30 a.m. ET Thursday. If they continue their winning streak, they'll play South Korea or New Zealand in the semifinals on Saturday before vying for the title on Sunday.

Despite being the youngest player on Australia's roster, the mere 18-year-old is the team's third-leading scorer at 11.0 points per game. He's totaled his 33 points by shooting 40.7 percent from the field (11-for-27), 46.2 percent from downtown (6-for-13), and 62.5 percent from the charity stripe (5-for-8).

Also, Proctor has averaged 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steals across his 19.6 minutes per outing.

Check out the highlights from his encouraging 14-point performance in Saturday's win over Indonesia:

Tyrese Proctor is part of a seven-deep 2022 Duke basketball recruiting class that ranks No. 1 in the country, per 247Sports, and features five five-star prospects. Those five are Proctor, small forward Dariq Whitehead, small forward Mark Mitchell, power forward Kyle Filipowski, and center Dereck Lively II.

Four-star shooting guard Jaden Schutt and three-star big man Christian Reeves are the other two incoming Blue Devil freshmen.

