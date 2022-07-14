Back in June, NCAA national hoops analyst Andy Katz ranked the country's top 25 super seniors (fifth-year players using the extra year of eligibility from the Covid-depleted 2020-21 season). Katz placed inbound Duke basketball transfer wing Jacob Grandison at No. 22 and provided the following brief outlook:

"The former Illinois guard can make timely shots. He can be a spot 3-point shooter off the bench."

There's a chance, though, that the 6-foot-6, 210-pound graduate student will do his damage from downtown in a starting role for the youth-laden 2022-23 Blue Devils.

Most Duke circles assume Grandison will compete for a starting nod at the two-spot against Aussie five-star freshman Tyrese Proctor, who reclassified from 2023 to join the first Duke basketball team under head coach Jon Scheyer's command.

Now, remember that Grandison is already 24 years old after spending two years at Holy Cross before transferring to Illinois, sitting out a year, and drawing 39 starts between his two seasons for the Fighting Illini.

The value of Duke basketball super senior Jacob Grandison

Consider that Jacob Grandison is currently the same age as 2015-16 Duke one-and-done Brandon Ingram, who is entering his seventh year in the NBA.

Also, note that Grandison — a member of the 2017 recruiting class — has appeared in 124 games at the college level.

Last season, he knocked down 41.0 percent of his 4.5 attempts per game from deep while showing a penchant for driving the lane and finishing strong around the rim. The California native averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists as a versatile weapon for an Illini bunch that finished atop the Big Ten regular-season standings.

Grandison's age, background, reliable outside stroke, and willingness to defend should prove invaluable. He could be the X factor for a program that will likely employ at least three freshman starters next season after losing five players with eligibility remaining to the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jon Scheyer sure seems high on Grandison's potential to shine as a one-year Blue Devil super senior:

"We love the experience and high-level basketball that Jacob brings to our 2022-23 roster. He is battle tested with a high IQ for the game and a very good shooter. What makes him special is his ability to play seamlessly on the court with his teammates. He will be a great fit for our program..."

Even so, per Andy Katz, Grandison trails four fellow ACC super seniors: UNC's Leaky Black (No. 16 in the nation), Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski (No. 14), UNC's Pete Nance (No. 9), and Virginia's Kihei Clark (No. 6).

Jacob Grandison and the Blue Devils begin their 2022-23 campaign on Nov. 7 at home against Jacksonville.

