First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and two Blue Devils, junior captain Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, are in Charlotte on Wednesday for the ACC Basketball Tipoff. It will mark Scheyer's first appearance at the event as a head coach.

The ACC Network will air the entire day of festivities, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, including talks with players and coaches from every team in the conference. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips will provide his opening remarks at 8:30 a.m.

Scheyer's chat with the ACC Network crew at the Charlotte Westin starts at 9:30 a.m.; as for Roach and Grandison, they will be on the set at 2:30 p.m., according to GoDuke.com.

But at 12:30 p.m., fans can stream Duke basketball's moderated press conference on ACC Network Extra.

The 2022-23 Duke squad will hold the program's annual Countdown to Craziness celebration on Oct. 21. Then they take part in a closed-door scrimmage on the road against Houston on Oct. 29 before playing their lone exhibition game on Nov. 2 at home against Fayetteville State.

The Blue Devils, coming off a 32-7 campaign and Final Four run but returning only two scholarship players from last season's bunch, tip off their regular season on Nov. 7 in Durham against Jacksonville.

