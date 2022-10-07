A Duke basketball team will begin the season with only one captain for the first time since Grayson Allen's senior year with the Blue Devils in 2017-18.

On Wednesday, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer announced that the players and coaches in Durham elected junior Jeremy Roach to lead the 2022-23 squad.

Roach, a former five-star recruit out of Paul VI (Va.), seemed the only logical choice. After all, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard is the projected full-time starting floor general this season, the only returning starter from last season, and one of only two returning Blue Devils in all, along with sophomore point guard Jaylen Blakes.

And he produced his most consistent stretch as a Blue Devil in March, averaging 12.3 points across the last nine games and coming up clutch on several occasions during Duke's Final Four run.

"Jeremy's had great experience in his time at Duke," Scheyer said in a press release, "and he knows what it takes to get to the highest level in guiding us to the Final Four. He's the guy we want leading us, and we're proud of him and the strides he's made in the 2.5 years here. He shows up every day, and he's as hard of a worker as we have."

Scheyer continued:

"He leads by example, and that's what's most important. Player-led teams can put us in position to have a successful season, and I know Jeremy is ready for the opportunity."

It sounds like the job of Duke basketball captain is one of Jeremy Roach's many dreams come true as a Blue Devil.

"I've been watching Duke for a long time, so to be named captain of this program, it means a lot to me," Roach said. "To know that I'm a part of the Brotherhood and to know that my coaches and teammates have the utmost confidence in me to help lead this group is very meaningful."

