Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

In the 2010s, Duke basketball continued its reign as one of the handful of blue bloods that dominate the sport. As the decade winds down, we’re taking a look back at some of the top moments of the last 10 years for the Blue Devils.

Here’s a recap of the list.

No. 10: Duke comeback tops Texas on the way to a PK80 title.

No. 9: Ryan Kelly makes a triumphant return against Miami.

No. 8: The 2019 Blue Devils have a record-setting comeback against Louisville.

No. 7: Duke wins four in four days to take the 2017 ACC Tournament.

Next on the list are another ACC title and a milestone win for Coach K.

6. Duke wins the 2019 ACC Tournament:

Duke was the No. 1 team in the nation, according to the polls, but the Blue Devils were just the No. 3 seed in a loaded ACC Tournament in Charlotte.

The Blue Devils got a boost from the return of Zion Williamson, who had been out since early February with a knee injury after blowing out his shoe in a game against UNC. The Tar Heels swept both regular season games against the Zion-less Blue Devils.

After dispatching Syracuse in the quarterfinals, with Williamson pouring in 29 points and 14 rebounds, Duke faced UNC in the tournament for the third year in a row. Williamson made up for lost time, ringing up the Tar Heels for 31 points and 11 boards in a 74-73 win that was one of the best college basketball games of the year.

In the championship game, Williamson scored 21 and threw a court-length baseball pass for a spectacular assist, wrapping up the tourney MVP honors.

5. Coach 1K:

On their way to the 2014-15 NCAA title, Duke took one of its several trips to New York to play at Madison Square Garden.

In front of a crowd filled with former Mike Krzyzewski players, Duke went on an 18-2 run to erase a 10-point St. John’s lead and win, 77-68, to give Coach K his 1,000 career win. Krzyzewski was the first Division I men’s coach to reach four figures.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Krzyzewski said in the postgame press conference, turning his attention to his team’s march to a title.

