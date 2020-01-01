DukeMaven
The Duke Decade Top 10s: A Duke Scoring List Special Report

ShawnKrest

With just under 12 minutes left in Duke’s New Year’s Eve win over Boston College, Jairus Hamilton drove and tried to hit a layup, only to be met by Jack White, who blocked the shot.

The play came late in a game Duke won by 39—the lead was 26 at the point of the play, but it still had a significance.

The block gave White 55 for his Duke career, all of which—of course—was played in the 2010s. That moved him past Jahlil Okafor and into the decade’s top 10 for Duke blocks.

White wasn’t the only one to improve his standing with hours left in the decade. Ten minutes into the game, Tyus Jones stole the ball—again, Jairus Hamilton was the victim, giving him 90, and moving him into a tie for seventh on the Duke decade list.

Jones also had 10 assists in the game, allowing him to jump Tyler Thornton and Nolan Smith into third place on the Decade list.

Below, we go through the 2010s decade’s top 10 for the major statistical categories. Before scrolling down and looking, we urge you to take a moment to stop, think and come up with your best guests for the top scorers, rebounders, assists, blocks, steals and three-point shooters of the decade that was.

We think you’ll have more than a few surprises.

The Duke Decade Scoring List

2010 pts

Grayson Allen wasn’t really a surprise. Quinn Cook beating out Seth Curry, Nolan Smith and Mason Plumlee was. It was also nice to see Matt Jones nose in at the bottom of the top 10.

The Duke Decade Rebounding List

2010 rebs

Also known as the Plumlee list. We were a little surprised to see Miles and Marshall place so high. Allen and Cook were surprises as well. This was one of the few categories where a one-and-done, Okafor, was able to crack the top 10.

The Duke Decade Assists List

2010 assts

Also known as the Jones list, with Tre, Tyus and Matt all placing. Thornton was a surprise to place so high. Mason was also a bit of a shock. One-and-doner Trevon Duval pulled in at eighth, and Tyus was two spots higher.

The Duke Decade Blocks List

2010 blks

Who remembers Ryan Kelly being such a prolific shot blocker? It was nice to see Bolden in the top five. Wendell Carter and Zion Williamson were the one-and-dones to crack this category.

The Duke Decade Steals List

2010 stls

Thornton makes another top five, and Curry was apparently a more well-rounded player than he got credit for. Rasheed Sulaimon makes an appearance!

The Duke Decade Three-Pointers List

2010 3s

It was a surprise to see Quinn Cook at the top. Sulaimon again places in a top 10.

