Duke Falls at Louisville to Drop Third Straight

Duke lost its third straight road game in the ACC, falling at Louisville, 70-65. Overall, coach Mike Krzyzewski was happy with his team’s performance.

“The last two games, we would have been fortunate to win,” he said. “Although we had chances to win. This game, our kids were prepared. They played hard. They played winning basketball.”

Duke trailed by one in the final minute and got an open three-point attempt for Joey Baker, but the shot was off the mark.

“I feel so bad for Joey,” Coach K said, “because he has worked so hard. You’re down by one and he’s got the shot that he has dreamed of and worked hard for and the thing’s in and out and I feel bad for him. Again, if the basketball gods are good to him then we would’ve benefited. We missed two wide open shots again -- good shots – to tie the game. It’s just a one-possession game most of the whole game, so you can take a play here or a play there. We turned it over too much to start the game. I’m disappointed for these kids because they’re a good group. It’s been a really tough year for a whole bunch of reasons. And their attitudes are so good and they worked so hard in preparation and during the game, you’d like to see them get rewarded. But we lost to a good team. The kid, that (Carlik) Jones can really control the game especially at the end of the game. It was a tough loss for us.”