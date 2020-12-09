Illinois vs. Duke: Gameday Open Thread

No. 10 Duke and No. 6 Illinois will face off in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are looking to win their ninth straight Challenge game. By way of comparison, there are 17 ACC and Big Ten teams that don’t have nine total wins in the 21-year history of the Challenge.

The ACC took an early 1-0 lead in this year’s Challenge as it tries to avenge last year’s 8-6 loss.

Duke is already 0-1 against the Big Ten, having lost to Michigan State a week ago in the Champions Classic, also at Cameron Indoor. The Blue Devils are looking to avoid losing two home non-conference games for the first time since 1982-83.

This is the first time Duke has faced a higher-ranked team in the Challenge since the No. 4 Blue Devils beat No. 2 Wisconsin in 2014. It’s the first time Duke has drawn Illinois in the Challenge since 2000, when top-ranked Duke beat the No. 9 Illini.

Duke will need an answer for Ayo Dosunmu, who leads Illinois in points (23.8), assists (6.3) and steals (1.0). The Blue Devil big men will also be called on to face Illini seven-footer Kofi Cockburn.

Duke has struggled with turnovers on offense, but the Illini have not been forcing many on defense, with a rate below 15 percent in three of its four games. The Blue Devils also struggled with their shot against Michigan State, although the shots fell in Duke’s most recent game—a blowout of Bellarmine.

Your starters: Matthew Hurt, Mark Williams, Jalen Johnson, DJ Steward and Jordan Goldwire.

Minnesota knocks off BC in overtime to tie the Challenge at one win each. ACC currently losing the other three 7:00 hour games though.

Iowa beats UNC to give B1G a 2-1 lead in the Challenge.

Illinois hitting from three early, leads 8-2

Duke working its way back into it, after trailing by as much as 14. Blue Devils have it down to eight. Illinois hitting 4-of-5 from outside, while Duke is struggling from the field.

Big Ten now up 3-1 and leading the three games still in progress.

Matthew Hurt picks up his third foul on a loose ball. He has half of Duke's points so far

Illinois with a 5-0 run and Duke calls time, down 13 with 3:03 to go in the half

Duke finishes the half 0-of-7 from three and .375 from the field. Illinois hitting .519, 6-of-8 from three. Illini lead at the half, 43-29