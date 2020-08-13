BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Assistant Jon Scheyer to Coach U.S. Team at Maccabiah Games

ShawnKrest

Duke men's basketball associate head coach Jon Scheyer has been named the head coach for the United States men's basketball team that will compete in the 21st Maccabiah to be held in Israel in July 2022.

Traditionally held every four years, interrupted only by World War II, the Games have grown to include nearly 10,000 Jewish athletes from more than 75 countries competing in 40 sports, making it the third largest international sporting event in the world following only the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.

"I am honored to represent the United States in the Maccabiah" said Scheyer. "Playing in the Maccabiah was always something I aspired to do during my own playing career, and to have it finally work out for me to participate as the head coach is a dream come true. It will also be very meaningful for me to be back to Israel for this event, as the year I spent in Tel Aviv was among the most meaningful of my life. I can't wait to return as part of such an incredible tradition and am looking forward to making the USA proud."

"Jon's pedigree cannot be matched; few people have had such an accomplished career in basketball collectively as a player and coach," said Josh Schachter, co-chair for open men's basketball for the 21st Maccabiah. "We could not be more excited to have Jon lead the United States men's basketball team at the 2022 Maccabiah. The young men selected to the team will have an opportunity to learn and be mentored by one of the premier basketball minds in the world. We are very fortunate that Jon has a passion for the Maccabiah and is eager to embark on this journey with us."


Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

We Will Have March Madness in 2021

With power conferences postponing football season, college basketball fans got a bit of good news, when NCAA officials promised that the tournament would be played in 2021, just maybe not in March

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Commitment From Guard Justin Pickett

Duke added a 15th commitment to its class of 2021 when three-star left guard Justin Pickett announced he would be a Blue Devil. The Indiana big man is the third lineman in Duke's class.

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers, Mason Plumlee in Action as NBA Regular Season Winds Down

Only two former Duke players were in action in a light Wednesday as the NBA regular season winds down. Austin Rivers and Mason Plumlee saw action in their second-to-last game before the postseason begins

ShawnKrest

Duke Tight End Noah Gray Tuning Out Distractions

From a pandemic to a new offensive coordinator to quarterback competition and player protests, this preseason has more potential distractions than any other. But Duke tight end Noah Gray is tuning them all out

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: I Trust the People in Our Medical Department

The ACC is going forward with football, and that means teams will need to stick to safety protocols to avoid infection. David Cutcliffe has done a great deal of work at Duke learning best practices from experts and communicating with everyone involved.

ShawnKrest

Jayson Tatum, Jahlil Okafor Lead Duke NBA Tuesday

Zion Williamson sat out his game but there was plenty of Duke representation in the NBA on Tuesday. Jayson Tatum scored 29, Jahlil Okafor had his biggest game in seven months and Harry Giles added a double-double.

ShawnKrest

ACC Releases Statement Saying It Will Trust Medical Experts

With two major conferences postponing the season, the ACC released a statement emphasizing that it would make a play/don't play decision based on medical experts, not other conferences' decisions. With comments from Duke defensive end Drew Jordan.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Linebacker Brandon Hill, Running Back Myles Hudzick Opt Out

Reportedly, Duke linebacker Brandon Hill and running back Myles Hudzick have decided to opt out of the season due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. Both have been removed from the team's online roster

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Duke quarterback Chase Brice, who has yet to throw a pass for the Blue Devils after transferring from Clemson, was named to the watch list for the Unitas Golden Arm Award. Plus, David Cutcliffe breaks down the quarterback competition.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Tuesday's Game

Only two former Duke players played on Monday, but the big news surrounded two who won't be in action Tuesday. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss New Orleans' game, both with right knee soreness.

ShawnKrest