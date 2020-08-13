Duke Assistant Jon Scheyer to Coach U.S. Team at Maccabiah Games

Duke men's basketball associate head coach Jon Scheyer has been named the head coach for the United States men's basketball team that will compete in the 21st Maccabiah to be held in Israel in July 2022.



Traditionally held every four years, interrupted only by World War II, the Games have grown to include nearly 10,000 Jewish athletes from more than 75 countries competing in 40 sports, making it the third largest international sporting event in the world following only the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.



"I am honored to represent the United States in the Maccabiah" said Scheyer. "Playing in the Maccabiah was always something I aspired to do during my own playing career, and to have it finally work out for me to participate as the head coach is a dream come true. It will also be very meaningful for me to be back to Israel for this event, as the year I spent in Tel Aviv was among the most meaningful of my life. I can't wait to return as part of such an incredible tradition and am looking forward to making the USA proud."



"Jon's pedigree cannot be matched; few people have had such an accomplished career in basketball collectively as a player and coach," said Josh Schachter, co-chair for open men's basketball for the 21st Maccabiah. "We could not be more excited to have Jon lead the United States men's basketball team at the 2022 Maccabiah. The young men selected to the team will have an opportunity to learn and be mentored by one of the premier basketball minds in the world. We are very fortunate that Jon has a passion for the Maccabiah and is eager to embark on this journey with us."





