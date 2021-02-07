HomeBasketballFootballSI.com
Search

Duke Loses to UNC: "Our Guys Fought Like Crazy"

Late drive by Moore results in travel
Author:
Publish date:

Duke suffered a 91-87 loss to North Carolina to drop to 7-7 on the year. The Tar Heels ran out to double-digit leads in both halves, only to have Duke battle back to tie the score each time and briefly take the lead late in the first half.

“What an amazingly competitive basketball game,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Very physical. I thought both teams played extremely hard. Our guys really fought like crazy. It was one of the best that we’ve moved the ball. We had 23 assists. They hurt you inside, but their 3-point shooting was incredible tonight – 10-for-15. Caleb Love was outstanding. Look, I thought all the kids that played in this game were good, but he stepped it up above all the others and did an outstanding job. We were right there. We fought. It was a one possession game.”

Duke trailed by two when it got the ball with 15 seconds left. Wendell Moore drove the lane and jumped for a layup. He wasn’t able to get the shot off, landing while still holding the ball for a travel.

“I didn’t really see the play,” Krzyzewski said. “it was on the other side of the basket. I think Wendell, I haven’t talked to him, but he was probably expecting a sixth foul (UNC had a foul to give and had already fouled once to stop play). Because they took the first one. But taking it to the basket was the right thing to do. Feel bad for him because he was just trying to make a winning play or a tying play or an and-one if it had gone in. Our guys played like crazy, and their guys played like crazy, and so it’s a tough loss. Very difficult loss.”

k_unc_1-601f6d0d0301654fa56928de_Feb_07_2021_4_32_49
Basketball

Duke Loses to UNC: "Our Guys Fought Like Crazy"

k_on_coaching-601c616fefb72f6ae13d36a4_Feb_06_2021_16_19_06
Basketball

Live Blog: Duke-Carolina I

k_on_coaching-601c616fefb72f6ae13d36a4_Feb_06_2021_16_19_06
Basketball

Coach K: How Can You Have an Opening Statement For Duke-Carolina?

leaky_duke-601ea4bcb0edd47fe5c3e015_Feb_06_2021_14_22_02
Basketball

Leaky Black: With Their Record, Duke Is More Desperate Than Us

brooks-601d9a48efb72f6ae13d41c8_Feb_05_2021_19_41_57
Basketball

Garrison Brooks on "Punking Duke": We're Just Going to Be Ourselves

hurt_unc_duke1-601d67070301654fa5691d3e_Feb_05_2021_15_45_46
Basketball

Duke's Matthew Hurt: We Have to Attack UNC Inside

bacot_duke-601c7415efb72f6ae13d3736_Feb_04_2021_22_28_53
Basketball

Armando Bacot: Wanting to Beat Duke Never Changes

dj_steward-601c68920301654fa5691749_Feb_04_2021_21_56_37
Basketball

Duke's DJ Steward: We Need to Let UNC Know We're Not Punks