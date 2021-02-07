Duke Loses to UNC: "Our Guys Fought Like Crazy"

Duke suffered a 91-87 loss to North Carolina to drop to 7-7 on the year. The Tar Heels ran out to double-digit leads in both halves, only to have Duke battle back to tie the score each time and briefly take the lead late in the first half.

“What an amazingly competitive basketball game,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Very physical. I thought both teams played extremely hard. Our guys really fought like crazy. It was one of the best that we’ve moved the ball. We had 23 assists. They hurt you inside, but their 3-point shooting was incredible tonight – 10-for-15. Caleb Love was outstanding. Look, I thought all the kids that played in this game were good, but he stepped it up above all the others and did an outstanding job. We were right there. We fought. It was a one possession game.”

Duke trailed by two when it got the ball with 15 seconds left. Wendell Moore drove the lane and jumped for a layup. He wasn’t able to get the shot off, landing while still holding the ball for a travel.

“I didn’t really see the play,” Krzyzewski said. “it was on the other side of the basket. I think Wendell, I haven’t talked to him, but he was probably expecting a sixth foul (UNC had a foul to give and had already fouled once to stop play). Because they took the first one. But taking it to the basket was the right thing to do. Feel bad for him because he was just trying to make a winning play or a tying play or an and-one if it had gone in. Our guys played like crazy, and their guys played like crazy, and so it’s a tough loss. Very difficult loss.”