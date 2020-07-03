BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke Makes Top 10 for Charles Bediako

ShawnKrest

Five-star 2021 center Charles Bediako announced the top 10 schools he plans to focus on during the remainder of his recruitment, and the Blue Devils made the cut.

The 6-foot-11, 215-pounder out of St. Catherine’s Ontario’s Andrews Osborne Academy is rated the No. 20 prospect in the class by 247Sports. Rivals, who rates him a four-star, has him as the No. 22 prospect. ESPN, who also has him as a four-star, rates him No. 25 in the class. Rivals and 247 have him rated the No. 3 center. ESPN has him at No. 5. All three services have him as the top prospect north of the border in Ontario.

Joining Duke in Bediako’s top 10 are Memphis, Alabama, Texas, Maryland, Baylor, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and USC. Among the big name programs who have recruited Bediako but didn’t make his cut were Michigan State and Louisville.

Last month, Bediako announced that he would be finishing his high school career at IMG Academy. The Canada to Florida move mimics that of another recent star from up north, RJ Barrett, who moved from Mississauga to Montverde Academy in Florida at the end of his high school career. Barrett, of course, went on to star at Duke. Blue Devils coaches hope Bediako follows a similar path.

Bediako and power forward Paolo Banchero are the big men at the top of Duke’s 2021 list. The Blue Devils already have a commitment from small forward AJ Griffin and are in the hunt for wings Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Max Christie, as well as point guard Kennedy Chandler.

Seven-footer Chet Holmgren could also be an option at center if the Blue Devils and Bediako go their separate ways.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyrie Irving Gets Support From Former NBA Player

Former Blue Devil Kyrie Irving expressed concern that the NBA's return to play would take away from social justice efforts. Former NBA player Royce White has offered his support to Irving in an open letter.

ShawnKrest

Kenny Blakeney Lands Biggest HBCU Recruit in Years in Makur Makur

In a surprising early-morning commitment, five-star 2020 center Makur Makur announced he would play for former Blue Devil Kenny Blakeney at Howard, the biggest recruiting win by an HBCU in decades.

ShawnKrest

Duke Women's Basketball Coach Joanne McCallie Resigns

Duke women's basketball coach Joanne McCallie announced her resignation in a surprise online video. McCallie was scheduled to enter the final year of her contract and chose to step down to end uncertainty surrounding the program.

ShawnKrest

by

PrincessP

Duke misses on 2021 Receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Duke missed out on a top receiver target in the class of 2021 when Ahmari Huggins-Bruce committed to Louisville.

ShawnKrest

Kaleb Edwards Commits to Georgia Tech over Duke

Duke missed one a key target in the 2021 class when three-star athlete Kaleb Edwards of Dacula, Georgia committed to Georgia Tech over the Blue Devils

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers: NBA champ deserves an asterisk

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Becomes Second Blue Devil to Make NBA 2K Cover

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson was named the cover athlete for NBA 2K21's next-generation system games, joining Kyrie Irving as the only former Blue Devils to make the game's cover. He's also the first rookie to earn the honor.

ShawnKrest

Duke's History Vs. the Sun Belt and FBS Independents

Despite playing football for nearly a century, there are still a number of teams Duke hasn't played, and many of them play in the Sun Belt. Here's the Blue Devils' record against the Sun Belt and FBS independents

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Vs. the AAC

Duke will face AAC teams Tulane, Temple and UConn on future schedules. Here's a look at the Blue Devils' long history against teams in the conference.

ShawnKrest

Kaleb Edwards to Announce College Choice on July 1

2021 athlete Kaleb Edwards has decided where he wants to go and will announce on July 1. Duke, who is in his top 10, would like to land the three-star safety, and quarterback Chase Brice offered his support online.

ShawnKrest