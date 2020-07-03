Duke Makes Top 10 for Charles Bediako

Five-star 2021 center Charles Bediako announced the top 10 schools he plans to focus on during the remainder of his recruitment, and the Blue Devils made the cut.

The 6-foot-11, 215-pounder out of St. Catherine’s Ontario’s Andrews Osborne Academy is rated the No. 20 prospect in the class by 247Sports. Rivals, who rates him a four-star, has him as the No. 22 prospect. ESPN, who also has him as a four-star, rates him No. 25 in the class. Rivals and 247 have him rated the No. 3 center. ESPN has him at No. 5. All three services have him as the top prospect north of the border in Ontario.

Joining Duke in Bediako’s top 10 are Memphis, Alabama, Texas, Maryland, Baylor, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and USC. Among the big name programs who have recruited Bediako but didn’t make his cut were Michigan State and Louisville.

Last month, Bediako announced that he would be finishing his high school career at IMG Academy. The Canada to Florida move mimics that of another recent star from up north, RJ Barrett, who moved from Mississauga to Montverde Academy in Florida at the end of his high school career. Barrett, of course, went on to star at Duke. Blue Devils coaches hope Bediako follows a similar path.

Bediako and power forward Paolo Banchero are the big men at the top of Duke’s 2021 list. The Blue Devils already have a commitment from small forward AJ Griffin and are in the hunt for wings Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Max Christie, as well as point guard Kennedy Chandler.

Seven-footer Chet Holmgren could also be an option at center if the Blue Devils and Bediako go their separate ways.