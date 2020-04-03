BlueDevilCountry
Duke May Be Adding Walk-On Cason Pierce

Cason Pierce announced that he will be joining Duke’s basketball team next year as a preferred walk-on.

Pierce also tweeted the news himself but later deleted the tweet, so it's possible that the arrangement isn't entirely finalized.

The 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward from Greensboro Day School in North Carolina was high school teammates with four-star point guard Cam Hayes, an NC State signee, and three-star shooting guard Carson McCorkle, who signed with Virginia.

Pierce was the team captain, a three-time state champion, student body president, a member of National Honor Society and won outstanding student awards in math, science and history. He also competed in math club and science Olympiad and reportedly scored a 35 (out of 36) on the ACT.

Pierce has an array of post moves and can play underneath against larger players. He set up in both the high and low post for Greensboro Day. However, he also has a reliable outside shot that extends past the three-point line. Pierce also has the ability to drive past defenders who come out to guard him from three, scoring at the rim several times in his highlight video. When not setting up in the post, he frequently positioned himself outside for a baseline three when teammates inside kicked it out. Greensboro Day seemed to use him in a similar way to Jack White’s role in Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s offense.

Pierce is also a solid defender, who stole the ball in the post and took it coast-to-coast early in his highlight mix. He also had a blocked shot in the paint.

Assuming no changes in Duke’s roster, Pierce will be the fourth walk-on on the team next season. Keenan Worthington is also a forward, two inches taller than Pierce, who redshirted last season with the Blue Devils. Duke will also have guards Mike Buckmire, who returns for his senior season, and Michael Savarino, who will be a redshirt freshman in 2020-21. Departing senior Justin Robinson also began his Duke career as a preferred walk-on.

