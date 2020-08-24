SI.com
Duke NBA Playoffs Update: End of the Road For Lance Thomas

ShawnKrest

The Nets were swept out of the first round by the Toronto Raptors, ending Lance Thomas’ first postseason experience.

Thomas got in for seven minutes in game four, hitting one of his two shots and scoring four points—the first in his NBA Playoff career. Thomas moved past Bobby Hurley, Jim Spanarkel, Bob Gantt, Daniel Ewing, Shavlik Randolph and Miles Plumlee on the Duke NBA Playoff scoring list. He finished his run tied with Tyus Jones for 43 on the list.

Boston finished its sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving the job status of Sixers GM Elton Brand in question following a disappointing playoff run.

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum hit 10-of-18 from the field, 2-of-5 from three for 28 points. He also had a career playoff high 15 rebounds. He passed Grant Hill and Elton Brand into eighth on the Duke NBA Playoffs list for made shots. He also jumped Danny Ferry into sixth on the three-pointers list. He passed Christian Laettner and Art Heyman into seventh on the free throws list, tied Hill for seventh on the steals list and tied Carlos Boozer for seventh on the blocks list.

Semi Ojeleye was held scoreless in seven minutes off the Boston bench, missing all three of his shots.

Utah coach Quin Snyder led his Jazz to a win, going up three games to one over Denver. Mason Plumlee played nine minutes for the Nuggets, hitting 1-of-2 for two points. It moved him past Corey Maggette into sole possession of 20 on the Duke Playoffs scoring list. He also tied Christian Laettner for tenth on the Duke Playoffs games played list.

Dallas evened its series with the Clippers at two games each. Seth Curry hit 6-of-9, missing his only three-point attempt for 15 points.

