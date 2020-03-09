Duke's Odds of Winning ACC Tournament, Advancing in NCAAs
ShawnKrest
The ACC Tournament starts on Tuesday, and Duke should fare well, according to online gambling and analysis sites that have released odds on the tournament.
Despite being the No. 4 seed, the Blue Devils are the second most-likely team to cut down the nets, according to BetOnline. Duke has 2/1 odds to win the ACC Tourney, just behind Florida State (7/4) and ahead of Louisville (7/2).
Here are the full odds.
Odds to Win ACC Tournament
Florida State Seminoles 7/4
Duke Blue Devils 2/1
Louisville Cardinals 7/2
Virginia Cavaliers 6/1
North Carolina Tar Heels 10/1
Clemson Tigers 25/1
NC State Wolfpack 33/1
Notre Dame Fighting Irish 33/1
Syracuse Orange 33/1
Miami Hurricanes 66/1
Pittsburgh Panthers 100/1
Virginia Tech Hokies 100/1
Boston College Eagles 150/1
Wake Forest Demon Deacons 150/1
The model at TeamRankings.com has Duke as the favorite to win the ACC Tourney, at 45% probability.
Here’s the full list of probabilities
Duke Blue Devils 45%
Louisville Cardinals 24%
Florida State Seminoles 16%
Virginia Cavaliers 7%
Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3%
NC State Wolfpack 2%
Syracuse Orange 1%
Clemson Tigers 1%
North Carolina Tar Heels 1%
Miami Hurricanes >0%
Virginia Tech Hokies >0%
Pittsburgh Panthers >0%
Wake Forest Demon Deacons >0%
Boston College Eagles >0%
Duke has 85.29% odds to win its first game and reach Friday’s semifinals and 61.88% odds to reach the title game. Both are the highest probabilities in the field.
Looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament, TeamRankings has the Blue Devils as the No. 6 team and headed for a 2-seed. Duke has 100% odds of getting a bid, a 98% chance of getting a top four seed and a 23% chance of getting a 1-seed. That’s down from a 27% chance of being a 1-seed a week ago and 83% chances three weeks ago.
Duke has a 13.1% chance of winning the title, which is second best in the field, behind Kansas (19%). The Blue Devils have a 95% chance of making the round of 32, 72% to make the Sweet 16, 51% to make the Elite Eight and 34% to make the Final Four. Duke has 21% odds of making the title game.