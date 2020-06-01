Duke Reportedly Reaches Out to Transfer Andrew Nembhard

Guard Andre Nembhard has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school, but he won’t be going back to Florida.

The two-year Gator has decided to transfer to another school, entering the NCAA’s transfer portal on Monday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Duke has reportedly already reached out to Nembhard, who has two years of eligibility remaining. He would need to sit out a year or be approved for a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately. Gonzaga, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Memphis and Georgetown have reportedly also contacted him.

"Given the disruption and uncertainty surrounding this year's NBA Draft process and the NBA season, I felt it would be in my best interest to return to college and focus on continuing to develop as a player and as an individual. These challenging times have given me a lot of time to reflect personally and speak to my family about what's most important to me and my career moving forward. So with that in mind, I'll continue to work hard and stay focused on being the best student-athlete and basketball player possible," Nembhard said on Twitter.

"I am also currently considering opportunities to transfer to another university for the upcoming academic year,” he added. “Although my time in Gainesville has come to an end, I appreciate everything that I have achieved as a Gator and am grateful for all our team accomplishments.”

Nembhard joined the Gators was a five-star recruit when he came to Florida in 2018. He chose the Gators over Gonzaga, Ohio State and USC. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after averaging 8.0 ppg, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals. Last year, he improved to 11.2 ppg, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals. For his career, he started all 67 games he appeared in and shot .327 from three-point range.

Duke currently has 11 scholarship players and a twelfth, in former walk-on Mike Buckmire, who was awarded a scholarship last season. That leaves one scholarship available, if Nembhard chooses to transfer to Duke.