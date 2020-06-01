BlueDevilCountry
Duke Reportedly Reaches Out to Transfer Andrew Nembhard

ShawnKrest

Guard Andre Nembhard has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school, but he won’t be going back to Florida.

The two-year Gator has decided to transfer to another school, entering the NCAA’s transfer portal on Monday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Duke has reportedly already reached out to Nembhard, who has two years of eligibility remaining. He would need to sit out a year or be approved for a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately. Gonzaga, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Memphis and Georgetown have reportedly also contacted him.

"Given the disruption and uncertainty surrounding this year's NBA Draft process and the NBA season, I felt it would be in my best interest to return to college and focus on continuing to develop as a player and as an individual. These challenging times have given me a lot of time to reflect personally and speak to my family about what's most important to me and my career moving forward. So with that in mind, I'll continue to work hard and stay focused on being the best student-athlete and basketball player possible," Nembhard said on Twitter.

"I am also currently considering opportunities to transfer to another university for the upcoming academic year,” he added. “Although my time in Gainesville has come to an end, I appreciate everything that I have achieved as a Gator and am grateful for all our team accomplishments.”

Nembhard joined the Gators was a five-star recruit when he came to Florida in 2018. He chose the Gators over Gonzaga, Ohio State and USC. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after averaging 8.0 ppg, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals. Last year, he improved to 11.2 ppg, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals. For his career, he started all 67 games he appeared in and shot .327 from three-point range.

Duke currently has 11 scholarship players and a twelfth, in former walk-on Mike Buckmire, who was awarded a scholarship last season. That leaves one scholarship available, if Nembhard chooses to transfer to Duke.

Coach K: I Am Emotional, Disgusted and Scared

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski issued a statement after a weekend of nationwide protests, saying he was emotional, disgusted and scared and asking how he could help.

ShawnKrest

by

MattySolo

Duke Defensive Coordinator Matt Guerrieri: I'm Proud to Stand With Them

Duke defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri posted a photo of himself with 36 African-American Blue Devil players and said he has not walked in their shoes but was proud to stand with them.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: We Must See Real Change

Duke coach David Cutcliffe issued a statement on the nationwide protests following George Floyd's death at the hands of police. "I am sad," he said. "We must see real change."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Receiver C.J. Williams

Duke has offered four-star wide receiver CJ Williams, joining a crowded chase. Nearly 60 percent of all Power Five teams have already offered the 2022 pass catching standout.

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler Transfers For Senior Year

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler will be finishing his high school career in a new state. Chandler transferred from his Memphis high school to a school in Kansas. He has Duke in his top five college choices.

ShawnKrest

Seth Towns Detained By Police, Tommy Amaker Offers Support

Ohio State's Seth Towns, who was an early grad transfer target of Duke this offseason, was detained by police in a protest in Columbus on Friday. His former coach, ex-Blue Devil Tommy Amaker, offered his support of Towns.

ShawnKrest

Linebacker Langston Patterson Picks Up Duke Offer

Class of 2022 linebacker Langston Patterson is the younger brother of Clemson LB Kane. He's picking up steam on the recruiting trail, as Duke joined a dozen other schools in offering him a scholarship.

ShawnKrest

Three-star Dylan Merrell Commits to Duke

Three-star Dylan Merrell became the eleventh member of Duke's class of 2021 when the DB/RB from Alpharetta, Georgia committed to the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

End of an Era: Who's Next at Duke After Coach K?

At some point, Mike Krzyzewski will step down as Duke's head coach. We look at the candidates to replace him, a group that has more than 1,800 combined wins and 39 NCAA appearances.

ShawnKrest

by

BBQPaul

Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving on Forbes Highest Paid List

For the fifth year in a row, Kyrie Irving made Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes, moving up one spot from last year. He's joined by Zion WIlliamson, giving Duke two former players on the list for the first time since 2018.

ShawnKrest