Duke Rewind: Blue Devils win at Rupp Arena in 1980, 1998

What's March without Duke Tournament basketball? With this year's ACC and NCAA Tournaments cancelled, we'll go back in time to look at the top Blue Devils postseason games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to SportsReference.com for boxscores and the Duke Library for the newspaper archive.

In addition to the two NCAA games we featured, Duke played two other times in March Madness on the 13, both in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

In 1980, Duke advanced to the Mideast Regional final against Purdue after beating Kentucky 55-54 in Lexington. Duke was the 4-seed and Kentucky, by virtue of its top seed, got the benefit of playing on its home court, giving Duke a true road game in the tournament.

The Blue Devils held Kyle Macy to 6 points on 3-of-9 shooting and future NBA “ahead of Jordan” draft pick Sam Bowie to 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting. Fred Cowan led the Wildcats with 26 points, shooting 12-of-14 from the line.

Mike Gminski scored 17 points with 7 rebounds and three blocks for Duke. Gene Banks added 11 points 6 boards and five assists. Vince Taylor scored 15.

In 1998 Duke was again at Rupp arena, which was a little more of a neutral site that time around. Duke was the No. 1 in the South Region and beat 16-seed Radford 99-63 to go on to face Oklahoma State.

Trajan Langdon went scoreless 0-for-7 from the field, but he was picked up by Roshown McLeod who scored 23. Chris Carrawell added 16, and Elton Brand had 12 points and 6 rebounds. Shane Battier and Mike Chappell came off the bench for 12 points each. Steve Wojciechowski had six assists, as Duke built a 51-19 halftime lead and cruised to its 30 win of the year.

March Rewind: Coach K Evens NCAA Record at 2-2 as '86 Duke Gets Opening Win

Jay Bilas and Mark Alarie worried that the Blue Devils wouldn't be up for an opening-round game against the Delta Devils, and their fears were founded as Duke trailed at the half. Read more

Coach K Gives Opinion on Tournament Cancellation

Coach K released a statement and said he supported the decision to cancel the tournament but had "tremendous empathy" for the student-athletes. He then called for the NCAA to give seniors in spring sports, and perhaps basketball, another year. Read more

March Rewind: Jeff Mullins Leads '64 Duke to Second Straight Regional Final

Jeff Mullins had a career night to lead the 1964 Blue Devils to a regional final for the second straight season as Duke beat Villanova in Raleigh's Reynolds Coliseum. Read more.

Ending on a Win: Putting the End of the Season in Perspective

Duke finished the season with a win, but didn't get to cut down any nets. How rare is that? Once every 92 years rare. Read more

SEASON OVER: Duke Halts All Athletics

Duke announced that it has ceased all athletic competitions, practices and camps for the forseeable future, ending the basketball season for the Blue Devils. Read more

Duke Scoring List: Where the Seniors Finished

Duke's season ended without a game being played. Here's where the three seniors ended up in the various career categories. Get the full report here

No Winner: ACC Tournament Cancelled Before Duke Plays

The nets will not be cut down in Greensboro. The 2020 ACC Tournament was cancelled minutes before the start of the Quarterfinals and before Duke ever arrived at the arena.

NCAA Says No Fans at Tournament Games

Fans will not be able to attend March Madness this year as the CoronaVirus outbreak causes a significant change to the NCAA Tournament. Read more

Duke Gets ACC Tournament Rubber Match With NC State

Duke will get a third game against NC State after the Wolfpack took care of Pittsburgh at the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils will battle State in the Quarterfinals. Read more

Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Win ACC Awards

Duke players won ACC Player and Rookie of the Year for the third season in a row as Tre Jones and Vernon Carey help the Blue Devils sweep the postseason honors. Read more

