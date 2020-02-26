BlueDevilCountry
Duke Scoring List: At Wake Forest Update

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson (6 points, 57 total) moved up three spots to 299 passing Henry Hyde, Ray Brown and Andre Buckner. Robinson passed Daniel Ewing, Johnny Dawkins and Brian Davis and tied Trajan Langdon for 63 on the Duke Blocked Shots List.

Wendell Moore Jr. (25 points, 170 total) moved up nine spots to 238 passing Eddie Shokes, Clay Buckley, Paul Fox, Mouse Edwards, Don Blackman, Edgar Burch, Harry Harner, Ron Righter and Matt Christensen. Moore also passed Frank Jackson into 201 on the Duke Rebounding List. He tied Miles Plumlee and Nick Horvath for 131 on the Duke Assists List.

Jordan Goldwire (2 points, 191 total) passed Kenny Young into 230. He also passed Chase Jeter into 194 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Matthew Hurt (12 points, 295 total) moved up seven spots to 184 passing Jeff Dawson, Sammy Rothbaum, Marty Doherty, Bill Mock, Jack Kalbfus, Hayes Clement and tying Ron Wendelin.

Cassius Stanley (14 points, 323 total) moved past Marv Decker into 179. Stanley also passed Kenny Blakeney and tied Mike Chappell for 177 on the Duke Rebounding List. He tied Casey Sanders and Josh Hairston for 151 on the Duke Assists List. Stanley passed Derryck Thornton for 71 on the Three Pointers List.

Alex O’Connell (8 points, 431 total) moved up five spots to 148 passing Taymon Domzalski, Bill Riegel and Marshall Plumlee and tying Bob Lakata and Chuck Holley. He also passed Marty Clark and tied Tate Armstrong for 152 on the Duke Rebounding List. He tied RJ Barrett for 40 on the Three Pointers List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (10 points, 493 total) moved up five spots to 136 passing Cam Reddish, Jayson Tatum and Justise Winslow and tying Ed Swindell and Cedric Loftis. Carey also passed Chris Collins, Mike Tissaw, Rasheed Sulaimon and Brandon Ingram and tied Marty Doherty and Seth Curry for 124 on the Duke Rebounding List. Carey tied Jabari Parker for 45 on the Duke Blocked Shots List.

Tre Jones (24 points, 756 total) moved up eight spots to 94 passing Ed Koffenberger, Bob Riedy, Josh McRoberts, Alan Shaw, Bobby Joe Harris, Zion Williamson and Dave Golden and tying Dan Meagher. Jones also passed Chris Collins, Mike Tissaw, Rasheed Sulaimon, Brandon Ingram, Marty Doherty and Seth Curry for 123 on the Duke Rebounding List. He tied Gene Banks for 18 on the Duke Assists List. Jones tied Austin Rivers for 49 on the Three Pointers List.

