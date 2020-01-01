Duke Scoring List: Boston College Update

Justin Robinson (3 points, 41 total) moved up two spots to 312, passing Joe Riley and tying JD Simpson.

Wendell Moore Jr. (11 points, 97 total) and Joey Baker (7 points, 92 total) each moved up five spots to No’s 269 and 270 respectively, passing Bill Jackman, John Engberg, Tom Connelly, Ray Kuhlmeier and Stoop Minor. Moore also moved into a tie with Chris Burgess for 97 on the Duke 3-pointers List. Baker moved into a tie with Kyrie Irving for 79 on the 3-pointers List.

Cassius Stanley (9 points, 123 total) moved up eight spots to 252, passing Cameron Hall, Tim Teer, Jim Liccardo and tying Buck Cheek.

Matthew Hurt (25 points, 150 total) moved up nine spots to 241, passing Weldon Williams, Todd Anderson, Martynas Pocius, Elliot Williams and Clay Buckley and tying Paul Fox. Hurt also moved up six spots to 74 on the Duke 3-pointers list, passing Joey Baker, Kyrie Irving, Wendell Carter, Johnny Dawkins, Martynas Pocius, and tying Kenny Blakeney.

Vernon Carey Jr. (9 points, 233 total) moved up five spots to 209 passing Bill Parsons, Red Kulpan, Doug McNeely and John Harrell and tying Warren Chapman. Carey also passed Reggie Love and Austin Rivers on the Duke Rebounding List, moving into 182 place.

Jack White (3 points, 235 total) moved up four spots to 205, passing Warren Chapman and tying Mike Tissaw, Raymond Spuhler and Brent Kitching. White tied Elton Brand for 118 on the Duke Assists List.

Alex O’Connell (8 points, 355 total) moved up two spots to 167 passing Clyde Allen and Brad Evans. O’Connell passed Gary Trent Jr. into 116 on the Duke Assists List.

Javin DeLaurier didn’t move up the scoring list, but he passed Kevin Strickland, JJ Redick and Roshown McLeod into 75 on the Duke Rebounding List. DeLaurier also tied Miles Plumlee for 130 on the Duke Assists List.

Jordan Goldwire didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Rodney Hood for 89 on the Duke Assists List.

Tre Jones didn’t move up the scoring list, but he passed David Henderson, Tyler Thornton and Kevin Billerman into 27 on the Duke Assists List.