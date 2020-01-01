DukeMaven
Duke Scoring List: Boston College Update

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson (3 points, 41 total) moved up two spots to 312, passing Joe Riley and tying JD Simpson.

Wendell Moore Jr. (11 points, 97 total) and Joey Baker (7 points, 92 total) each moved up five spots to No’s 269 and 270 respectively, passing Bill Jackman, John Engberg, Tom Connelly, Ray Kuhlmeier and Stoop Minor. Moore also moved into a tie with Chris Burgess for 97 on the Duke 3-pointers List. Baker moved into a tie with Kyrie Irving for 79 on the 3-pointers List.

Cassius Stanley (9 points, 123 total) moved up eight spots to 252, passing Cameron Hall, Tim Teer, Jim Liccardo and tying Buck Cheek.

Matthew Hurt (25 points, 150 total) moved up nine spots to 241, passing Weldon Williams, Todd Anderson, Martynas Pocius, Elliot Williams and Clay Buckley and tying Paul Fox. Hurt also moved up six spots to 74 on the Duke 3-pointers list, passing Joey Baker, Kyrie Irving, Wendell Carter, Johnny Dawkins, Martynas Pocius, and tying Kenny Blakeney.

Vernon Carey Jr. (9 points, 233 total) moved up five spots to 209 passing Bill Parsons, Red Kulpan, Doug McNeely and John Harrell and tying Warren Chapman. Carey also passed Reggie Love and Austin Rivers on the Duke Rebounding List, moving into 182 place.

Jack White (3 points, 235 total) moved up four spots to 205, passing Warren Chapman and tying Mike Tissaw, Raymond Spuhler and Brent Kitching. White tied Elton Brand for 118 on the Duke Assists List.

Alex O’Connell (8 points, 355 total) moved up two spots to 167 passing Clyde Allen and Brad Evans. O’Connell passed Gary Trent Jr. into 116 on the Duke Assists List.

Javin DeLaurier didn’t move up the scoring list, but he passed Kevin Strickland, JJ Redick and Roshown McLeod into 75 on the Duke Rebounding List. DeLaurier also tied Miles Plumlee for 130 on the Duke Assists List.

Jordan Goldwire didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Rodney Hood for 89 on the Duke Assists List.

Tre Jones didn’t move up the scoring list, but he passed David Henderson, Tyler Thornton and Kevin Billerman into 27 on the Duke Assists List.

The Duke Decade Top 10s: The Top Scorers, Rebounders and More From the 2010s

ShawnKrest

It took until the end of the New Year's Eve game against Boston College to sort everything out, but we now have the top 10s from the 2010s for Duke scoring, rebounding, assists, threes, steals and blocks. Read more

Duke Dominates Boston College

ShawnKrest

The Blue Devils got back PG Tre Jones after missing two games with an ankle problem. Duke also got a huge game from freshman Matthew Hurt, who outscored Boston College in the first half. Read more

Duke Top Football Moments of the Decade: No's 2 and 1

ShawnKrest

We've reached the top Duke football moments of the decade, and they include a bowl win and an unforgettable Victory Bell clash

Boston College at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Two former Blue Devil point guards will be making their triumphant returns to Cameron Indoor in the New Year's Eve ACC matchup--Boston College's Derryck Thornton, who was a Duke one-and-done the hard way, and Tre Jones, who has missed two straight with an ankle problem. We'll be updating our open thread all game long from courtside.

Duke Basketball's Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 1 and 2

ShawnKrest

A pair of embarrassing first-round losses in the NCAA Tournament top the list of Duke basketball disappointing moments from the 2010s. Read more

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 1 and 2

ShawnKrest

It should come as no surprise that the top two moments of the decade for Duke basketball are the Blue Devils' two national titles--one built around junior and senior veterans, the other around one-and-done freshmen. Read more

Duke All-Decade Honorable Mention: Who Just Missed the Cut?

ShawnKrest

There were plenty of Duke one-and-dones and Duke lifers who would have been worthy choices for the All-Decade Teams. We run through the honorable mentions who just missed the cut. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (Duke Lifer Edition): Mason Plumlee

ShawnKrest

The fifth member of the All Decade lifer team is an underrated Blue Devil from Duke's First Family of Basketball for the 2010s: Mason Plumlee. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Jahlil Okafor

ShawnKrest

The final member of the All-Decade One-and-Done team is the big man for the 2015 NCAA champions. Jahlil Okafor joined Duke as a package deal with point guard Tyus Jones, and the pair are also a package deal on the All-Decade squad. Read more

Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 4 and 3

ShawnKrest

A pair of embarrassing home losses are next on the countdown of dark football moments from the 2010s. Duke got blown out by Wake, 59-7 in 2018 and dropped an opener to Richmond for the second time in 2011. Read more.