DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Scoring List: Brown Update

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Jr. (10 points, 86 total) moved up six spots to 274, passing Bill Ulrich, Larry Linney, Albert Herrick, Richard Gilbert, Joe Cook and teammate Joey Baker.

Jordan Goldwire (4 points, 105 total) moved up four spots to 264 passing Harry Giles, Chase Jeter and Greg Wendt and tying Jack Boyd. Goldwire also passed Dahntay Jones, Cam Reddish, Austin Rivers, Brandon Ingram and Brian Zoubek on the Duke Assists list and tied Wendell Carter Jr. for 90.

Cassius Stanley (7 points, 114 total) moved up three spots to 260 passing Gene Bledsoe and tying Herbert Cheek and John Cantwell.

Matthew Hurt (8 points, 125 total) moved up six spots to 250 passing Tim Teer, Jim Thomas, John Hoffman, Jim Liccardo, Buck Cheek and tying Dick Latimer.

Jack White (9 points, 232 total) moved up five spots to 209 passing Martin Nessley, Bill Parsons, Red Kulpan, Doug McNeely and John Harrell.

Vernon Carey (19 points, 224 total) moved up eight spots to 214 passing Fred Shabel, Allen Williams, CB Claiborne, Bill McCahan, Bob O’Mara, Dick Whiting, Steve Gray and tying Martin Nessley. Carey also passed Chase Jeter on the Duke Rebounding list, meaning he’s moved out of the bottom 10 for Duke McDonald’s All-Americans for fewest rebounds. He tied Reggie Love for 187 overall on the list.

Javin DeLaurier (2 points, 327 total) moved up one spot, tying Bucky Allen for 176.

Alex O’Connell (14 points, 347 total) moved up six spots to 169 passing Marques Bolden, Casey Sanders, Cy Valasek, Sparky Bergman and Buzz Mewhort and tying Nick Horvath. O’Connell also tied Corey Maggette and Crawford Palmer for 162 on the Duke Rebounding list. With Duke’s only two three-pointers of the game, O’Connell tied Chris Carrawell for 45 on the Duke Three-Pointers list.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K: Tre Jones To Practice With Contact on Sunday

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones couldn't rehab his ankle injury while he was home for the holidays, so Duke decided to hold him out of the Brown game. He's expected to practice fully on Sunday. Read more

Coach K: Joey Baker Suffered From "Starter's Disease"

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker got his first career start against Brown but struggled with his shot, something Coach K feared might happen, especially after he also struggled the day before in practice. Watch

Coach K: "Not Having Tre Hurts Everybody"

ShawnKrest

Duke started slow against Brown, earning a scolding from Coach K. Here is Mike Krzyzewski's opening statement about the win. Read more.

Duke Shakes Off Rust to Top Brown

ShawnKrest

Duke needed a scolding from coach Mike Krzyzewski, who removed his jacket to yell at his team, but the Blue Devils eventually dumped Brown, 75-50 to finish their non-conference schedule. Read more.

Duke vs Brown: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke closes its non-conference schedule against the Ivy League with a home game against Brown. Check in for updates from courtside all game long.

Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 8 and 7

ShawnKrest

Next on the Duke football countdown of top moments of the decade, a win to get bowl eligible and a win in a bowl game. Read more

Duke's Darkest Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 8 and 7

ShawnKrest

The end of the season means the end of the college career for several players on Duke's roster each year. Today, we look at two losses on the brink of the Final Four. Read more

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 8 and 7

ShawnKrest

Duke's comeback against Louisville last season and winning four games in four days to take the 2017 ACC title are next on the countdown of top moments from the 2010s. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (Lifer Edition): Kyle Singler

ShawnKrest

Kyle Singler only played a year and a half in this decade, but there's no question that he earned a spot on Duke's All-Decade team as a lifer in Duke Blue. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Marvin Bagley III

ShawnKrest

Duke's most electric freshman in history, even though his reign only lasted one season, until Zion arrived, Marvin Bagley III is another obvious choice for Duke's all-decade team. Read more