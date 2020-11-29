SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke Scoring List Update: Coppin State

ShawnKrest

Here's the movement on Duke's career lists after the opening game:

Matthew Hurt (12 points, 314 career) passed Marv Decker into 180th place. He also tied Kenny Blakeney for 179th on the rebounding list. He tied Dick Crowder for 151st on the assists list. He passed Talor King and tied Grant Hill and Tommy Amaker for 56th on the three-pointers list.

Wendell Moore Jr. (13 points, 199 career) moved up six spots to 226th passing Kyrie Irving, Bill Suk, Crawford Palmer and Kenny Young, among others. Moore also passed Lefty Driesell and Reggie Love into 191st on the rebounding list. He passed Greg Newton and tied Erik Meek and Jahlil Okafor for 122nd on the assists list. He tied Bill Jackman and Andre Buckner for 92nd on the three-pointers list.

Joey Baker (2 points, 144 career) moves into a tie with Elliot Williams for 248th. Baker also passed Semi Ojeleye and Andre Buckner, tying Jamal Boykin for 247th on the rebounding list.

DJ Steward (24 points) breaks into the list at 338th, tied with Dewitt Shy and Ernest Pergrem, just ahead of Olek Czyz. He also tied Michael Thompson for 286th on the rebounding list. He’s tied with Christian Ast and Sean Kelly for 224th on the assists list. He also tied Michael Gbinije and Shelden Williams for 95th on the three-pointers list.

Jalen Johnson (19 points) breaks onto the list at 347th, tied with Lang Hobgood, just ahead of Jordan Davidson and Bob Cook. Johnson also tied Phil Allen for 267th on the rebounding list. He’s tied with Andy Borman and Todd Singleton for 200th on the assists list.

Jeremy Roach (6 points) breaks onto the list at 388th, tied with Baker Perry and Jordan Tucker, just ahead of Sean Obi and Todd Zafirovski. He also tied Patrick Davidson for 299th on the rebounding list. He’s tied with Andre Sweet and Stan Brunson for 205th on the assists list.

Mark Williams (2 points) breaks in at 424th, tied with Ned Franke and Burton Fitts. He tied Eric Boateng and Todd Zafirovski for 234th on the assists list.

Jaemyn Brakefield (1 point) breaks in at 438th, tied with Vince Crump. He also tied Joe Pagliuca and Jordan Tucker for 325th on the rebounding list.

Jordan Goldwire didn’t move up the scoring list but he tied Todd Anderson for 185th on the rebounding list. He also passed Shelden Williams, Kevin Strickland and Steve Gray into 65th on the assists list. He tied Javin DeLaurier and Lance Thomas for 52nd on the steals list.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke at Georgia Tech Gameday Open Thread

Duke plays for the first time in three weeks, Saturday night at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils will be without linebacker Rocky Shelton, who didn't make the trip due to COVID protocol

ShawnKrest

Postgame Wrap: Thoughts on Duke-Coppin State

Here are thoughts on what went well and what needs work in Duke's tighter than expected opener against Coppin State

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. Coppin State Gameday Open Thread

Duke opens the season against Juan Dixon and Coppin State in a nearly empty Cameron Indoor Stadium. We'll have observations and analysis all game long

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. Coppin State: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke opens its season on Saturday against Coppin State, 266 days since its last game--the longest gap between Blue Devil games since 1982. It also marks Coppin coach Juan Dixon's return to Cameron

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Extra Year of Eligibility is Great ... For Some Guys

The NCAA ruled that this year won't count against eligibility, which means seniors can return for another season. Duke's David Cutcliffe says that's not a done deal for everyone, though

ShawnKrest

Duke RB Commit Trent Davis Named SI All-American Finalist

Duke running back commitment Trent Davis may not have been named to SI All-American's initial watch list for the class of 2021. But 1,100 yards in seven games has a way of changing minds, and Davis was named to a finalist for SI All-American

ShawnKrest

Mobile Georgia Tech Quarterback a Challenge for Duke Defense

Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims is a mobile quarterback, but Marquis Waters says the Duke defense can put him on the ground. Waters also discusses the frustration of the Wake game getting canceled.

ShawnKrest

Duke Preparing For Trip to Georgia Tech

Duke will get back to the field after having last week's game called off. The Blue Devils will face a Georgia Tech team that also missed last week's game. David Cutcliffe discusses the game, rest vs. rust and whether they could have played a week early

ShawnKrest

Four-and-Done: Jordan Goldwire's Classic College Path

Duke is known for its one-and-dones, but Jordan Goldwire took a classic path through college, from freshman practice player to a senior leader. Assistant Nate James looks back on J-Gold's Blue Devil career

ShawnKrest

Coach K's Message to Wendell Moore Jr.

Coach K didn't pull any punches telling Wendell Moore Jr. how he needed to improve after his freshman year: "“If you want to ever be a pro, you have to develop consistency and a certain mental toughness”

ShawnKrest

by

forNBA1