Duke Scoring List: Florida State Update

Wendell Moore (4 points, 119 total) moved up three spots to 259 passing Cameron Hall, Don Miller and tying Tim Teer. Moore also passed Marques Bolden into 142 on the Duke Assists List.

Jordan Goldwire (13 points, 166 total) moved up six spots to 237 passing Mouse Edwards, Don Blackman, Edgar Burch, Harry Harner, Ron Righter and Matt Christensen.

Matthew Hurt (12 points, 252 total) moved up three spots to 203 passing Fred Kast, Herky Lamley and Josh Hairston.

Cassius Stanley (9 points, 284 total) moved up six spots to 190 passing Jack White, Stu Yarbrough, Dave McClure, George Moses, Carmen Wallace and Ron Herbster. Stanley also passed Chase Jeter, Tony Moore, Lefty Driesell and Reggie Love into 188 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Javin DeLaurier (2 points, 367 total) moved into a tie for 167 with Chris Burgess. DeLaurier also passed Paul Schmidt into 63 on the Duke Rebounding List. He also tied Marques Bolden for 20 on the Blocked Shot List.

Alex O’Connell (7 points, 405 total) moved up two spots to 158 passing Glenn Price and Mike Chappell. O’Connell also passed Dick DeVenzio into 157 on the Duke Rebounding List. He also tied Gerald Henderson for 43 on the Three Pointers List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (10 points, 419 total) moved up four spots to 152 passing Scotty York, Fred Schmidt, Corey Maggette and Tim Kolodziej. Carey also passed William Avery, Gary Melchionni and tied Jayson Tatum for 139 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Tre Jones (13 points, 682 total) moved up three spots to 108 passing Jabari Parker, Ben Collins and Buzzy Harrison. Jones also passed Bob Bender into 19 on the Duke Assists

Basketball

Duke Defeats Fatigue, Florida State

An exhausted Duke team had to lean on some of its role players, as well as digging deep to find the energy and toughness to hang on in a win over No. 8 Florida State on short rest. Read more

No. 8 Florida State at No. 7 Duke: Gameday Open Thread

The Blue Devils and Seminoles battle with second place in the ACC at stake. We'll have updates and analysis all night long from courtside, so drop in and share your thoughts.

Tre Jones Joins Elite Company With Third Player of Week Award

Duke point guard Tre Jones won the ACC Player of the Week Award for the third time this season. It's the 12th time (by 11 players) that a Blue Devil has hit the trifecta. Seven of the previous times, it's resulted in an ACC Player of the Year honor as well. Read more

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. on the Game-Winning Shot Vs. UNC

Wendell Moore Jr. hit the game-winning shot at the end of overtime to give Duke a comeback win over UNC. He now takes his place among the other legends of the rivalry game over history. Watch

Duke's Coach K: Tre Jones' Will and Passion Permeated Our Whole Team

Tre Jones carried Duke to victory with a scoring outburst in the final minute of regulation and overtime. But it was his will and emotion that lifted the Blue Devils as much as his on court contribution. Watch

Florida State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke and Florida State match up in a battle between second place teams in the ACC and top 10 teams in the AP poll. Here's a look at how both teams measure up.

Duke Scoring List: At UNC Update

Sean Dockery, Miles Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor all got passed on the Duke Scoring List as the Blue Devils staged an improbable comeback win over the Tar Heels. Get the full report here.

Killing the Bad Guy Twice: Duke Steals Win From UNC

In horror movies, everyone knows you have to kill the bad guy twice. But twice wasn't enough for UNC, as Duke's Tre Jones put the Devils on his back and carried them out of the grave in regulation and overtime. Read more

Disappointed Andrew Platek, Garrison Brooks Discuss UNC Loss to Duke

Andrew Platek was upset with some late-game calls by officials and the team's struggle to defend Tre Jones. Garrison Brooks said the loss to Duke was "one of the hardest games." Watch

Cassius Stanley on the Duke-UNC Ending, Celebration

Cassius Stanley couldn't decide whether he liked Tre Jones' buzzer beater at the end of regulation in UNC-Duke or Wendell Moore's game winner in overtime better. "It's like 'Who's your favorite child'" Watch

