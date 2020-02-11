Duke Scoring List: Florida State Update

Wendell Moore (4 points, 119 total) moved up three spots to 259 passing Cameron Hall, Don Miller and tying Tim Teer. Moore also passed Marques Bolden into 142 on the Duke Assists List.

Jordan Goldwire (13 points, 166 total) moved up six spots to 237 passing Mouse Edwards, Don Blackman, Edgar Burch, Harry Harner, Ron Righter and Matt Christensen.

Matthew Hurt (12 points, 252 total) moved up three spots to 203 passing Fred Kast, Herky Lamley and Josh Hairston.

Cassius Stanley (9 points, 284 total) moved up six spots to 190 passing Jack White, Stu Yarbrough, Dave McClure, George Moses, Carmen Wallace and Ron Herbster. Stanley also passed Chase Jeter, Tony Moore, Lefty Driesell and Reggie Love into 188 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Javin DeLaurier (2 points, 367 total) moved into a tie for 167 with Chris Burgess. DeLaurier also passed Paul Schmidt into 63 on the Duke Rebounding List. He also tied Marques Bolden for 20 on the Blocked Shot List.

Alex O’Connell (7 points, 405 total) moved up two spots to 158 passing Glenn Price and Mike Chappell. O’Connell also passed Dick DeVenzio into 157 on the Duke Rebounding List. He also tied Gerald Henderson for 43 on the Three Pointers List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (10 points, 419 total) moved up four spots to 152 passing Scotty York, Fred Schmidt, Corey Maggette and Tim Kolodziej. Carey also passed William Avery, Gary Melchionni and tied Jayson Tatum for 139 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Tre Jones (13 points, 682 total) moved up three spots to 108 passing Jabari Parker, Ben Collins and Buzzy Harrison. Jones also passed Bob Bender into 19 on the Duke Assists