Duke Scoring List: Louisville Update

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley (24 points, 211 total) moved up six spots to 223 passing Kenny Young, Bill Suk, Crawford Palmer and Kyrie Irving. Stanley also moved up seven spots on the Duke Rebounding List, to 207, passing Taylor King, Trevon Duval, Jordan Goldwire and tying Elliot Williams. Stanley moved into a tie with Jordan Goldwire for 81 on the Three-Pointers List.

Matthew Hurt (16 points, 197 total) moved up eight spots to 225, passing Dave O’Connell (Alex’s dad), Taylor King, Kenny Young, Kyrie Irving, Crawford Palmer and Bill Suk. Hurt also moved into a tie for 214 with Taylor King on the Duke Rebounding List. Hurt moved past John Smith and Derryck Thornton into 69 on the Three-Pointers List.

Jack White (2 points, 263 total) moved up one spot, to a tie for 198 with Jack Mullen. White also moved up five spots on the Duke Rebounding List, to 102, passing RJ Barrett, Steve Wojciechowski, Bill Fleming, Zion Williamson and Greg Paulus.

Jordan Goldwire didn’t move up the scoring list, but he moved up three spots on the Duke Rebounding List, passing Paul Fox, Greg Wendt and Trevon Duval, but dropping a spot to Cassius Stanley to end up at 210. He passed Derryck Thornton to move into 82 on the Duke Assists List.

Vernon Carey didn’t move up the scoring list, but he moved up five spots on the Duke rebounding list, to 163, passing Jim Suddath, Chip Engelland and Dave Golden and moving into a tie with Crawford Palmer and Corey Maggette.

Tre Jones didn’t move up the scoring list, but he moved into a tie for 51 on the Three-Pointers List, with Marty Clark.

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

Coach K clarified his complaints about the physical play in Duke's loss to Louisville, saying he didn't want it to sound like "sour grapes." "I'm just saying the game shouldn't be played that way," he added. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in its loss to Louisville after the Cardinals forced several turnovers with their physical defense. That left coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to old Pistons-Bulls slugfests ... and the UFC. Watch

ShawnKrest

Louisville Tops Duke in Physical ACC Showdown

No. 11 Louisville beat No. 3 Duke in a physical game. The Cardinals built a 15-point first half lead, then held off several Duke runs, responding each time to rebuild a comfortable margin. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke vs Louisville: Gameday Open Thread

No. 3 Duke faces No. 11 Louisville in a battle between ACC co-leaders and former No. 1's. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night long, so be sure to drop by and join the conversation.

ShawnKrest

Jack White on Defending Jordan Nwora: Attack Him

Jack White knows that Louisville's Jordan Nwora is scoring 20-plus points per game, but he thinks the key to defending him is to attack. That's something Duke didn't do against Clemson. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: I Should Have Missed More Games With My Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley has been playing well in recent weeks, now that he's 100 percent. Looking back, Stanley thinks he pushed things and came back too soon from his December knee injury. Watch

ShawnKrest

Seth Greenberg: Duke Has It's D Back This Year

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said that this year's Duke team has a blend of youth and experience, and that shows with an improvement on the defensive end. Watch

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker to Return Against Louisville

Joey Baker, the sophomore sharpshooter who missed the Clemson loss, will return to the floor against Louisville, the team announced on Saturday morning. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jack White: We're Trying to Make a Statement

Duke trailed by as much as 23 at Louisville last year before staging one of the all-time comebacks to win. Jack White knows the Cardinals have a score to settle but, coming off a loss "We're trying to make a statement too." Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley and Flat Stanley Meet the Media

Cassius Stanley brought a special guest to his Friday press conference, Flat Stanley (no relation), the world traveling cutout anyone who knows an elementary schooler is familiar with. Watch

ShawnKrest