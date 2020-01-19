Duke Scoring List: Louisville Update

Cassius Stanley (24 points, 211 total) moved up six spots to 223 passing Kenny Young, Bill Suk, Crawford Palmer and Kyrie Irving. Stanley also moved up seven spots on the Duke Rebounding List, to 207, passing Taylor King, Trevon Duval, Jordan Goldwire and tying Elliot Williams. Stanley moved into a tie with Jordan Goldwire for 81 on the Three-Pointers List.

Matthew Hurt (16 points, 197 total) moved up eight spots to 225, passing Dave O’Connell (Alex’s dad), Taylor King, Kenny Young, Kyrie Irving, Crawford Palmer and Bill Suk. Hurt also moved into a tie for 214 with Taylor King on the Duke Rebounding List. Hurt moved past John Smith and Derryck Thornton into 69 on the Three-Pointers List.

Jack White (2 points, 263 total) moved up one spot, to a tie for 198 with Jack Mullen. White also moved up five spots on the Duke Rebounding List, to 102, passing RJ Barrett, Steve Wojciechowski, Bill Fleming, Zion Williamson and Greg Paulus.

Jordan Goldwire didn’t move up the scoring list, but he moved up three spots on the Duke Rebounding List, passing Paul Fox, Greg Wendt and Trevon Duval, but dropping a spot to Cassius Stanley to end up at 210. He passed Derryck Thornton to move into 82 on the Duke Assists List.

Vernon Carey didn’t move up the scoring list, but he moved up five spots on the Duke rebounding list, to 163, passing Jim Suddath, Chip Engelland and Dave Golden and moving into a tie with Crawford Palmer and Corey Maggette.

Tre Jones didn’t move up the scoring list, but he moved into a tie for 51 on the Three-Pointers List, with Marty Clark.