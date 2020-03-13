BlueDevilCountry
Duke Scoring List: Where the Seniors Finished

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson finished his career with 80 points, tied with Richard Gilbert and Albert Herrick for 277. He’s two points behind Joe Cook and one ahead of Larry Linney. He passed 35 players this year.

The most interesting one he’s passed: Kyrie Irving (by 87 points).

Most surprising name he trails: Marques Bolden (by 55 points)

He finished in 234 in rebounding, one behind Bill Jackman and Jay Bryan, two ahead of Stuart McKaig.

He finished tied for 187 in assists with Chase Jeter and Fred Shabel, one behind Weldon Williams, one ahead of Harry Giles.

He’s tied for 79 in three-pointers made with Johnny Dawkins, Wendell Carter Jr. and Martynas Pocius, one behind Kenny Blakeney and one ahead of Kyrie Irving.

He’s tied for 140 in steals with Semi Ojeleye and Weldon Williams,o one behind Bill Jackman, one ahead of Andre Sweet.

He’s tied for 56 in blocks with Jon Scheyer, two behind Crawford Palmer and one ahead of Jahlil Okafor and Marvin Bagley III.

Jack White finished his career with 279 points, tied with George Moses for 194. He is one point behind Carmen Wallace and one point ahead of Dave McClure. He passed 35 players this year.

The most interesting one he’s passed: Reggie Love (by 5 points).

Most surprising name he trails: Chase Jeter (by 22 points)

He finished in 99 in rebounding, one behind Tommy Amaker and one ahead of Bobby Hurley.

He finished 112 in assists, one behind Dick Johnson, two behind Marshall Plumlee and Corey Maggette and one ahead of Jay Bilas, Randy Denton and Shavlik Randolph.

He’s tied for 53, with Tyus Jones, in three-pointers made, two behind Marty Clark, one ahead of Justise Winslow.

He’s tied for 83 in steals with Justise Winslow, one behind Alex O’Connell and two ahead of Alaa Abdelnaby.

He’s 31 in blocks, two behind Gerald Henderson and three ahead of Taymon Domzalski.

Javin DeLaurier (386 points) finished in 164 place, four behind Garland Loftis and six ahead of Trevon Duval. He passed 29 players this year.

The most interesting one he’s passed: Duval (by 6 points).

Most surprising name he trails: Frank Jackson (by 8 points)

He finished in 62 in rebounds, 10 ahead of Joe Belmont and four behind Brian Davis.

He finished tied with Marvin Bagley III for 120 in assists, one behind Elton Brand and one ahead of Erik Meek, Jahlil Okafor and Chris Burgess.

He’s tied for 101 in three-pointers made, with Robert Bricen and Mason Plumlee, one behind Joe Cook and Chris Burgess, one ahead of Christian Ast, Nick Pagliuca and Miles and Marshall Plumlee.

He’s tied for 52 in steals with Lance Thomas, three behind Josh McRoberts and two ahead of Jordan Goldwire.

He’s 19 in blocks, one behind Marshall Plumlee and two ahead of Greg Newton.

