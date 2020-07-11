BlueDevilCountry
Duke Target Jonathan Kuminga Ready to Decide

ShawnKrest

Five-star small forward Jonathan Kuminga has decided on his basketball future.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pounder from the Congo who plays for The Patrick School is the consensus top-rated recruit in the class of 2021. He also “walked” in his high school’s online graduation ceremony, meaning he could choose to reclassify to the class of 2020.

Kuminga announced his decision date on Twitter, saying, “I will announce where I am going to play next year on Thursday, July 16th at 2pm East. stay tuned.”

The tweet was carefully worded. Kuminga intentionally didn’t mention choosing a school. That’s because going directly to the pros and accepting a contract in the NBA G-League is one of his final five options. The phrase “next year” also leaves his reclassification plans a bit vague.

If Kuminga turns down the opportunity to go pro immediately, his other four finalists are Duke, Kentucky, Auburn and Texas Tech.

Kuminga’s brother, Joel Ntambwe, plays for Texas Tech and will be a sophomore next season after transferring from UNLV and sitting out a year. The Red Raiders are considered a favorite, if Kuminga turns down the G-League.

Duke, who lost out on one of its top 2021 recruiting targets last week, when Max Christie chose Michigan State, would like to quickly get back on the winning track on the recruiting trail, but landing Kuminga is believed to be a long shot, especially if he reclassifies to 2020 as expected.

Kuminga recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about being a voice for social justice and his happiness that the coaches from the schools he’s considering also spoke out.

Duke Reportedly Focusing on Kara Lawson as Women's Coach

Duke has reportedly identified its top candidate for women's basketball head coach. The Blue Devils are believed to be talking to former WNBA All-Star and current Celtics assistant Kara Lawson.

ShawnKrest

Duke Will Hold Outdoor Meetings and Film Sessions For Social Distancing

The need for social distancing will force David Cutcliffe and the Duke staff to get creative. That will mean outdoor meetings and plenty of walk-throughs--"coaching on the grass" as his high school coach said.

ShawnKrest

Rak and His Clocks: The Unusual Hobby of Duke's Rakavius Chambers

Duke senior offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers is a three-year starter and two-time Academic All-ACC, but he finds time for his hobby--collecting wall clocks, which each one showing a different time. He explains why.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on What to Expect When Duke Returns to Campus

Duke will become one of the last Power Five football programs to return to campus when players begin arriving on Sunday. David Cutcliffe explains what the process will be like for the players.

ShawnKrest

Four Blue Devils Named Preseason All-ACC by Pick Six Previews

Jack Wohlabaugh, Chris Rumph, Victor Dimukeje and Mark Gilbert were all recognized on Pick Six Previews' 2020 preseason All-ACC team.

ShawnKrest

"Newly Discovered Evidence" in Lawsuit Contested by Zion Williamson's Lawyers

There was more back-and-forth drama in the Zion Williamson lawsuit as his former marketing agent presented "newly discovered evidence" of an illegal $400,000 payment while he was still at Duke. Williamson's legal team contested it, calling it baseless and fraudulent.

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Tackle Ryan Lange Picks Up Duke Offer

Three-star California tackle Ryan Lange has several offers from schools on the West Coast, including a group of Pac-12 rivals. Duke will attempt to lure him East, however, offering Lange earlier this week.

ShawnKrest

Uncertainty Clouds College Football Season

With many college teams back on campus, and Duke about to return, uncertainty has suddenly descended on the college football season. SI.com looked into the options and the decision deadline for how to handle football as the pandemic continues.

ShawnKrest

Kenny Blakeney: Tommy Amaker Helped Teach Me How to Recruit

Kenny Blakeney had the biggest recruiting upset in recent memory when Makur Maker chose Howard. Another former Duke player, Tommy Amaker, gets an assist, after showing Blakeney how to recruit with limited resources.

ShawnKrest

How Rare Is a Duke Recruiting Loss?

The numbers show that, once Duke identifies a target, the Blue Devils rarely miss. Since 2013, a prospect with a Duke offer is four times more likely to commit than one with an offer from Kansas and twice as likely as UNC and Michigan State offers.

ShawnKrest