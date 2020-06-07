Report: Jonathan Kuminga Reclassifies to Class of 2020

Jonathan Kuminga, previously the top prospect in the class of 2021, has graduated high school and will reclassify to the class of 2020, according to multiple reports.

Kuminga participated in The Patrick School's 2020 online graduation ceremony, and the Twitter account HOOPGATE posted video confirming that he was a member of the graduating class.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound five-star forward released a top five last month that included Duke, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas Tech and the G-League.

Duke has a scholarship available for the upcoming season, should the Blue Devils land Kuminga, although the Blue Devils are also pursuing Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard. However, the prevailing sentiment seems to be that Kuminga's reclassification drastically reduces the chances that he winds up at Duke.

The best bet is that he will join other high school stars such as Jalen Green and declare for the pros, spending a year with the G-League's Developmental team before entering the 2021 NBA Draft.

In April, Kuminga discussed the possibility of going pro with SI's Dawgs Daily site, saying, "It’s interesting and I am happy for them (Green and Isaiah Todd, who also signed with the G-League out of high school). I wish them the best luck. I think everybody are trying to do what is the best for their families and themselves so why not consider the pro way if its the best way to help their loves ones! And who knows what the future holds? For now, I am focusing on my classes."

With his classes now over, it appears Kuminga is ready for what's next.