Duke Loses to Virginia: What Happened? What's Next

ShawnKrest

What happened?

Duke lost for the third time in four games, with all three losses coming to unranked teams on the road. The latest was a 52-50 loss at Virginia. The game was tied at the half, and Duke went on to lead by seven in the second half before UVA rallied. Tre Jones missed a potential game-winning buzzer beater.

Is it bad?

Losing three in four is never good, but it’s not rare, or fatal, by any means. Last year’s Duke team was the first one in the last four that didn’t have a streak like that. The 2016-17 Blue Devils had two 1-3 stretches, including one to close the regular season. They went on to win the ACC Tournament.

What’s next?

Duke has two winnable but challenging home games to close out the regular season. The Blue Devils play NC State in a rematch of the Wolfpack’s 88-66 beat-down in Raleigh less than two weeks ago. Then the Tar Heels come to town for a rematch of their heartbreaking overtime loss to Duke in the Dean Dome.

On paper, Duke should win both. The Blue Devils have a better record than both, and psychology seems like it would be in their favor. State played an all-around masterful game from buzzer to buzzer and got energy from a wild PNC Arena crowd. The crowd will be just as strongly in Duke’s favor this time, and the Blue Devils will be out for revenge for the humiliating loss. Carolina is in last place in the ACC, although on a two-game winning streak. The Tar Heels played one of their best games of the season against Duke and fell short. It would make sense that they don’t reach that level again.

Of course, on paper, Duke was heavily favored against State and Wake Forest, and the Blue Devils lost both to put themselves in this situation.

Basketball

Duke at Virginia: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke is in need of a win after losing two of three, but the Blue Devils head to the worst possible place for a team looking to get on track--Charlottesville. Here's how the Blue Devils match up with the national champs.

ShawnKrest

Bracketology Update: Wake Loss Drops Duke Again in Projections

Duke's second loss in three games was particularly damaging in NCAA bracket projections. The Blue Devils dropped a seed line in some bracketologists' eyes, was moved farther away in others, and suffered both fates in a few. Here's a roundup.

ShawnKrest

by

Ryguy3

Tre Jones Named Semifinalist for Defensive Player of Year

For the second year in a row, point guard Tre Jones has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. A Duke player has never won the honor. Read more

ShawnKrest

Wake's Danny Manning: Tip Your Hat to Tre Jones

Danny Manning was disappointed that Wake's early 12-point lead dissolved, although he gave credit to Duke's Tre Jones for rallying the Blue Devils. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

Coach K: No Excuse for the Two Turnovers We Had

Duke committed two turnovers in the final minute of regulation, allowing Wake Forest to tie the score before winning in double overtime. Coach K said there was no excuse for the mistakes. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

Duke Scoring List: At Wake Forest Update

Duke scored 101 points in a disappointing loss to Wake Forest, which sparked plenty of movement on the scoring list, including players moving past Cam Reddish, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We’ve Played Really Good Basketball, But Not Tonight

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski defended his team's season, despite the disappointing loss to Wake Forest. He also praised Wake's Brandon Childress. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: I'm Disappointed in Our Group

Duke struggled with turnovers and defending without fouling in a double-overtime loss to Wake Forest. Coach K was critical of several components of Duke's game. Watch

ShawnKrest

Somber Duke Locker Room Discusses Wake Forest Loss

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones and Jack White took responsibility for Duke's loss to Wake Forest and said things need to improve. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Falls at Wake Forest

For the second time in a week, Duke lost to an unranked in-state opponent by double digits. Six days after losing at NC State by 22, the Blue Devils lost by 12 in double-overtime, blowing a 12-point lead at Wake Forest. Read more

ShawnKrest