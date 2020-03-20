BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Well-Represented in NCAA Greatest Moments Bracket

ShawnKrest

NCAA.com is doing an interactive bracket of the top 64 NCAA Tournament moments of the past. Duke has had mixed results in early voting.

In the Final Four/National Championship region, the last-ditch half-court shot by Butler’s Gordon Heyward at the end of Duke’s 2010 win in the title game won its first-round matchup. The 9-seed in the region, it topped 8-seed Hakim Warrick’s blocked shot for Syracuse in 2003, 56 percent to 44 percent.

UNLV’s record-setting rout of Duke in the 1990 title game was the 12 seed and lost to Michael Jordan’s title winning shot in 1982, 72 percent to 28 percent.

Duke upsetting UNLV the following season was the 6-seed, but it lost to 2015 Wisconsin beating undefeated Kentucky, 72 to 27 percent.

In the Elite Eight region, Christian Laettner’s shot was the top seed and won against Michigan State over Kentucky in two overtimes, 52 to 48 percent.

Christian Laettner’s shot to beat UConn in 1990 was the 13-seed and lost to Illinois’ comeback against Arizona in 2005, 76 to 24 percent.

Michigan State beating Duke last year, inexplicably was the 7-seed. It lost to Loyola, Illinois’ run to the Final Four 53 to 47 percent.

The first round games in the other two regions are still voting.

In the Round of 64 region:

CJ McCollum and Lehigh upsetting Duke in 2012 is the 12-seed and matched against Bo Kimble’s left-handed free throw tribute to fallen teammate Hank Gathers in 1990.

Mercer beating Duke in 2014 is the 13-seed and is facing Northwestern winning its first NCAA Tournament game ever, in 2017, which is inexplicably the 4-seed.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zion, JJ Redick Advance in ACC Bracket

An update on two of the March Madness-related brackets people are voting on. Zion Williamson and JJ Redick both won their first round matchups in the ACC Greatest Player tourney, plus results of the first round of Best Duke Final Four team.

ShawnKrest

Duke Reportedly Reaches Out to Ivy Big Man Patrick Tape

Duke continues to look at former Ivy League players in the transfer portal. The latest target the Blue Devils have reportedly contacted is Columbia big man Patrick Tape. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones "Is Going to Go" to NBA Says Coach K

Most observers expected Tre Jones, Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey to test NBA draft waters, but coach Mike Krzyzewski confirmed the news in an interview. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones chosen All-American

Freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. was named a second-team AP All American, while sophomore point guard Tre Jones was selected for the third team. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Reaches Out to Two Ivy League Transfers

Duke has six freshmen entering next year, but the Blue Devils are preparing for even more roster vacancies by reaching out to a pair of graduate transfers from the Ivy League. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Has Seven Players on ESPN Greatest Ever Bracket

Duke had seven players on ESPN's greatest college player ever bracket, which was two more than any other men's or women's team. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke Makes '78 Final Four, Starts '10 Run

Duke made the 1978 Final Four with a win over Villanova, beat Utah in the 1966 national third-place game and started its run to the 2010 title. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: No Tears For Matt Jones as Career Ends

You're familiar with the Greenville story--the bathroom bill, Sindarius Thornwell, the true road game as a 2-seed. Here's the story you may not have heard from Duke's loss to South Carolina in 2017. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Defending Champs End Campbell's 15 Minutes of fame

Campbell was ready for its time in the spotlight. Billy Lee spent the week leading up to playing defending national champion Duke dropping home-spun words of wisdom and charming the media. Then the game started. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vote For Best Duke Players, Teams of All Time

With no basketball games, everyone is coming out with their own best-ever brackets. Here are some Duke players and teams you can vote on. Read more

ShawnKrest