DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Without Tre Jones, Duke Blows Out Wofford

ShawnKrest

With an upset-minded giant slayer visiting and their point guard on the shelf, the Duke Blue Devils blew out Wofford, 86-57, on Thursday.

Duke was playing for the first time in 13 days, after taking a break for final exams. The Blue Devils showed no signs of rust, however, using a 25-9 run midway through the first half to pull away from the Terriers.

Wofford entered on the heels of an impressive win over UNC on Sunday, hitting 14 of 40 three-pointers in the game to upset Carolina. Duke made sure there wouldn’t be a repeat, playing fierce perimeter defense that held Storm Murphy, 5-of-10 from three against the Tar Heels, managed just three first-half shots, none from three. Trevor Stumpe, 4-of-6 from three against UNC, had just one shot at halftime. Wofford got off just 24 three-pointers in the game, and 38 from two-point range, the first time in six games the Terriers have shot more twos than threes.

“We missed some shots early, and we started pressing a little bit,” Wofford coach Jay McAuley said. “We were a little sped up and Duke had a lot to do with that, and we have to handle that better moving forward. Their pressure took us out of some things. We need to be a lot more mentally tough in those moments. That’s what Duke does to you.”

Duke did it without its top defender, Tre Jones, who sat out the game with a foot injury. Wendell Moore said Jones hadn’t practice the last few days, although Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Jones would have been able to play if it had been an ACC game.

In his place, Jordan Goldwire and Alex O’Connell stepped up with extended minutes and helped freshman Wendell Moore play shut down the perimeter shooters.

Duke then gave the Terriers a taste of their own medicine in the second half. Joey Baker hit 5-of-7 from three and finished with a career-high 22 points.

“In September, I wasn’t sure how much Joey could play,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said, “and Joey has come every day at practice, and he shoots game shots... even when he’s just shooting. He has become our quickest and most accurate shooter. The guys see it.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K: "If It Was an ACC Game, Tre Jones Would Have Played"

ShawnKrest

Injured Duke point guard Tre Jones has a slight sprain in his foot, but he'll be able to play in Duke's next game. Watch

Coach K: I Subbed So Much So They Wouldn't Get Tired

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said that, with the team's class schedule, missed time due to travel and two weeks off, fatigue was a major concern. So he subbed frequently to keep anyone from ever getting tired, since he wasn't sure they'd recover. Watch.

Duke vs. Wofford: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke hosts Wofford in its first game following a 13-day break. The Blue Devils will be without point guard Tre Jones, who has a minor foot problem, but should get back Cassius Stanley at full strength. Keep reading for updates and analysis from courtside all game long.

Tre Jones Out For Wofford Game

ShawnKrest

According to reports, Tre Jones will miss Thursday's game with Wofford after the Duke point guard suffered a minor foot injury. Jordan Goldwire is expected to replace him. Read more

Jack White: Your Effort and Energy Shouldn't Change

ShawnKrest

Jack White wants Duke to treat every game like a big game, whether it's UNC or the team that just beat the Tar Heels--Wofford. Watch

Jack White: "We're In a Good Place"

ShawnKrest

Duke captain Jack White gave his state of the team assessment as the Blue Devils come out of a nearly two-week break. Watch

Joey Baker: The Game Has Slowed Down For Me

ShawnKrest

As Duke prepares to play Wofford after a long break for exams, sophomore Joey Baker discusses his expanded role and offseason improvement. Watch

David Cutcliffe Gives Update on Mark Gilbert, Injured RBs

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said that the team didn't recruit a running back, because they like who's returning there, including injured starter Brittain Brown and reserve Marvin Hubbard. Cutcliffe also had a positive report on CB Mark Gilbert. Watch

Don't Talk to David Cutcliffe About a Recruit's Star Rating

ShawnKrest

All 16 of Duke's recruits are three-stars. That means nothing to David Cutcliffe, though. He's got his own rating system. Watch

Cutcliffe: Remaining 2020 Targets Are Offensive Line, Secondary

ShawnKrest

Other news: Duke will only look at players they recruited in high school for transfers. Luca Diamont will compete with Gunnar Holmberg for starting job. Read more