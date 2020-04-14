Cassius Stanley had 32 dunks in his freshman season at Duke. His favorite one took place late in the season.

“I’d probably say the one Wendell (Moore Jr.) threw me against North Carolina State, just because I feel like Wendell and I had a great relationship this year,” he said. “I think him connecting it to me was … it felt good to both of us. We were both excited about it. I think that was the most exciting one.”

Stanley feels like he learned a lot in his one season at Duke, especially after traveling so far to go to school.

“I think I just learned I can adapt in all situations,” he said. “That was one of the biggest things. Coming from the West Coast across the country, you’ve got to adapt quickly, especially in this environment—highly competitive. I think that was one of the biggest things I learned is that I can adapt in any circumstances, anyplace, any area. I think that was one of the biggest things I learned and I took away is that I can quickly adapt to situations and I’m ready to make that next step.”

Stanley said he would have come back to Duke for another year if he could have. However, it was a group decision to leave for the NBA.

“It was a mixture of my family and just the circumstances,” he said. “Because I am on the older side of being a freshman, coming back next year, being a 21-year-old sophomore, the draft people have already said that me being a little bit older devalues the person as a player. I just felt like the circumstances I’m in, I had to seize the moment now. It was a decision made by talking to the coaches and talking to my family.”