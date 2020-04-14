BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Dunk Against NC State Was Cassius Stanley's Favorite

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley had 32 dunks in his freshman season at Duke. His favorite one took place late in the season.

“I’d probably say the one Wendell (Moore Jr.) threw me against North Carolina State, just because I feel like Wendell and I had a great relationship this year,” he said. “I think him connecting it to me was … it felt good to both of us. We were both excited about it. I think that was the most exciting one.”

Stanley feels like he learned a lot in his one season at Duke, especially after traveling so far to go to school.

“I think I just learned I can adapt in all situations,” he said. “That was one of the biggest things. Coming from the West Coast across the country, you’ve got to adapt quickly, especially in this environment—highly competitive. I think that was one of the biggest things I learned is that I can adapt in any circumstances, anyplace, any area. I think that was one of the biggest things I learned and I took away is that I can quickly adapt to situations and I’m ready to make that next step.”

Stanley said he would have come back to Duke for another year if he could have. However, it was a group decision to leave for the NBA.

“It was a mixture of my family and just the circumstances,” he said. “Because I am on the older side of being a freshman, coming back next year, being a 21-year-old sophomore, the draft people have already said that me being a little bit older devalues the person as a player. I just felt like the circumstances I’m in, I had to seize the moment now. It was a decision made by talking to the coaches and talking to my family.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke a Long Shot, But Not the Longest, In the ACC Coastal

No one is sure when the 2020 season will start, but sports books are already looking at setting odds for conference divisional races. Early lines are not encouraging for Duke.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: "Right Now, We Need Communication and Contact"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is spending much of his day on Zoom, meeting with his staff and players. While he discusses scheme with his assistants in meetings, football is not a topic with the players.

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: Matt Hurt's Going To Be A Star

Cassius Stanley is leaving Duke as a one-and-done to the NBA, but he thinks next year's Blue Devils will be "scary," led by Matt Hurt, who he predicts will be "a star."

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on NCAA Loosening Rules Due to COVID-19

In uncertain times, with players scattered all over the country due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the NCAA has loosened rules regarding teams communicating with players. Duke's David Cutcliffe explains.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: New Duke QB Commit Jordan Moore

New Duke quarterback commit Jordan Moore was recruited by many schools as a receiver. Like Brett Favre and Johnny Manziel, he may be at his most dangerous when plays break down.

ShawnKrest

The Highest-Scoring Duke Blue Devils To Miss March Madness

Vernon Carey Jr. and Cassius Stanley left Duke after one year--a year when the coronavirus outbreak cancelled March Madness. When is the last time a Blue Devil scored as many points as Carey and Stanley and ended his career without playing in the NCAA Tournament?

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Lands 3-Star Quarterback Jordan Moore

Three-star quarterback Jordan Moore committed to Duke, choosing the Blue Devils over nine other finalists. He's the seventh member of the Blue Devils' 2021 class.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley Working Out For NBA Draft In "Undisclosed Location"

Duke's Cassius Stanley is preparing for the NBA Draft, whenever it takes place. He says he's running, doing pushups and gym workouts "in an undisclosed location."

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: We Can Have Football Before Students Return to Campus

Duke coach David Cutcliffe doesn't think students need to return to campus before football can start. There are several high-profile coaches meetings coming up this week which should help work out some of the details on the return plan.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley on NBA Draft Decision: Seize Every Opportunity

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley said that his age was a factor in deciding to leave for the NBA Draft, and the pandemic that cut his season short showed him "you've got to seize every opportunity." Watch

ShawnKrest