BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

The First Person Coach Mike Krzyzewski Had Speak to Team USA

ShawnKrest

Late in the basketball season, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski brough in a special guest for one of his team’s final home games.

“It’s not often that you get a chance to be in the midst of greatness,” Coach K said at his postgame press conference, “and someone who’s a hero.”

The guest of honor was Captain Scotty Smiley, who lost his eyesight while serving in Iraq due to shrapnel from a car bomb. The incident earned him a Purple Heart.

“When I took over the U.S. (Olympic) team in 2006, the very first person who talked to our team is in this room,” Krzyzewski said of Smiley. “He set the tone for talking about selfless service, because he’s blind, and he was the head of a striker unit in Iraq. He put his life on the line to save his unit, and he did.”

Smiley spoke to Team USA as a group talking about the importance of teamwork and representing the “flag on your shoulder” and met personally with team members, including Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant, afterward.

“Talking to our team, he talked about service,” Krzyzewski recalled. “But he made no excuses. He didn’t say, ‘Wow, I shouldn’t be in the Army.’ In fact, he reupped, and he became the first blind officer in the U.S. Army. He then graduated from Fuqua (Duke’s School of Business, where he earned an M.B.A.) and taught (military leadership classes) at West Point.”

“He’s not the best-looking guy,” Krzyzewski joked as Captain Smiley stood to be recognized. “He has a beautiful wife, beautiful kids. God bless you.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CBs Coach Chris Hampton: Duke Has Phenomenal Work Environment

New assistant fits in well with Blue Devils staff

ShawnKrest

2021 Point Guard Kennedy Chandler Has Duke in Top Five

Duke took another step toward landing its point guard of the future when top 2021 target Kennedy Chandler included the Blue Devils in his five finalists. Duke will have to beat out UNC, Kentucky, Tennessee and Memphis.

ShawnKrest

ESPN 2021 Top 60 Littered With Duke Targets

ESPN released its Top 60 rankings for 2021 high school basketball prospects, and Duke targets make up seven of the top 15 players.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mark Gilbert: I Can Be the Player I Was Before, Even Better

Duke's Mark Gilbert was an All-ACC corner before a hip problem requiring multiple surgeries cost him two seasons. Now he's back and says he can be "the player I was before and even better."

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Tackle Jacoby Jackson Gets Offer From Duke

Duke continues to search for help at the tackle position in the class of 2021. The Blue Devils offered their second prospect at that spot in a week in three-star Arlington, Texas lineman Jacoby Jackson.

ShawnKrest

Paolo Banchero Includes Duke on List of Six Finalists

Five-star Paolo Banchero, a top-four prospect in the class of 2021, has cut his list of college finalists to six. While North Carolina didn't make the cut, the Duke Blue Devils did, joining Kentucky, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Washington and Arizona.

ShawnKrest

New Duke CB Coach Chris Hampton: "I Wanted to Play For Coach Cutcliffe"

New Duke cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton spent his career working to get a Power Five job, then, when Duke had an opening, things moved lightning fast. That was due to his connections to members of the Duke staff, and his high school recruitment by David Cutcliffe.

ShawnKrest

What NCAA's New Endorsement Rules Would Mean For Duke

The NCAA working group has recommended new rules allowing student athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses by getting paid for endorsements and appearances. Here's what that means, and doesn't mean, for Duke sports.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe to the Team: Dealing With Adversity is What you do

Duke's David Cutcliffe recalled his first meeting with the team after spring practice was called off due to the pandemic. He had two messages to the team: Pray and be strong.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Alumni Beats UNC, Kentucky in Call of Duty Tournament

There may not be any on-court tournament action, but Duke's basketball alumni won a Call of Duty tournament over UNC and Kentucky to help raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

ShawnKrest