BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Grayson Allen Teams With Former Duke Manager to Provide 333,333 Meals for Needy

ShawnKrest

In April, former Duke team manager Kevin Marchetti announced that his company, Lineage Logistics, would be partnering with coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke basketball to help donate $225,000 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Marchetti, a manager from 1996 to 2000, is at it again. Lineage is partnering with a Blue Devil alum to help feed the needy.

Grayson Allen is providing 333,333 meals for the hungry in Memphis, where he plays for the NBA’s Grizzlies. Lineage Logistics is helping to provide the meals, which will be distributed through the Mid-South Food Bank.

“Upon learning of this need - especially because of the pandemic and this time in our country - I immediately wanted to help,” Allen told NBA.com. “Food is such a basic need, and it is unfathomable to me that people still do not have adequate access.”

Both of the donations—Duke’s and Allen’s have been part of Lineage Logistics’ Share a Meal campaign.

Lineage Logistics, is the world’s largest temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics company. It has partnered with Feed America for Share a Meal, which aims to provide 100 million meals to those in need across the country. It’s currently provided more than 90 million as it closes in on the goal.

Allen’s donation will be targeted toward people in his NBA home. He chose the total number of meals provided based on his uniform number—three—and his preference for the three-point shot.

“It was an important opportunity for me to do something locally here in Memphis, where I have been able to call home for the last year,” Allen told NBA.com. “Food is such an important necessity and I’m fortunate to be in a position to give back.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Record Against the Sun Belt Conference

Duke is scheduled to play Appalachian State, the Sun Belt team its met most often. The Blue Devils have a 17-1 mark against the Sun Belt, its fourth best against any other conference with at least 10 games.

ShawnKrest

Gail Goestenkors Not a Candidate to Return as Duke Women's Coach

Duke's women's basketball team won't be looking to its past. The school reportedly ruled out former coach Gail Goestenkors as a candidate for its head coaching vacancy, despite Coach G's run of success with Duke

ShawnKrest

Duke Suffers Second July 4 Loss as Garrett DiGiorgio Stays Home

Duke couldn't convince three-star offensive tackle Garrett DiGiorgio to come east as the California native decided to stay close to home and play at UCLA.

ShawnKrest

Three-star Texan Stone Eby Spurns Duke, Stays Home

Duke offered 2021 end Stone Eby after the Texas pass rusher had already named a final eight. The Blue Devils weren't able to make up for lost time, as Eby announced he was "staying home" and headed to SMU

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Versatile 2021 Back Roman Hemby

Duke offered three-star 2021 running back Roman Hemby. The versatile Hemby also plays free safety and return man for Bel Air, Maryland's John Carroll High.

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball's Record Vs. the AAC

Two AAC teams--Wichita State and Memphis--join Duke in the field for this year's Battle 4 Atlantis, pandemic permitting, of course. Here's a look at Duke's history against the American Athletic Conference, including a 21-game winning streak.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top 10 for Charles Bediako

Five-star 2021 center Charles Bediako announced his top 10 schools, and Duke made the cut for the 6-foot-11 Canadian standout. Bediako will finish his high school career at Florida's IMG Academy

ShawnKrest

Kyrie Irving Gets Support From Former NBA Player

Former Blue Devil Kyrie Irving expressed concern that the NBA's return to play would take away from social justice efforts. Former NBA player Royce White has offered his support to Irving in an open letter.

ShawnKrest

Kenny Blakeney Lands Biggest HBCU Recruit in Years in Makur Makur

In a surprising early-morning commitment, five-star 2020 center Makur Makur announced he would play for former Blue Devil Kenny Blakeney at Howard, the biggest recruiting win by an HBCU in decades.

ShawnKrest

Duke Women's Basketball Coach Joanne McCallie Resigns

Duke women's basketball coach Joanne McCallie announced her resignation in a surprise online video. McCallie was scheduled to enter the final year of her contract and chose to step down to end uncertainty surrounding the program.

ShawnKrest

by

PrincessP