Grayson Allen Teams With Former Duke Manager to Provide 333,333 Meals for Needy

In April, former Duke team manager Kevin Marchetti announced that his company, Lineage Logistics, would be partnering with coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke basketball to help donate $225,000 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Marchetti, a manager from 1996 to 2000, is at it again. Lineage is partnering with a Blue Devil alum to help feed the needy.

Grayson Allen is providing 333,333 meals for the hungry in Memphis, where he plays for the NBA’s Grizzlies. Lineage Logistics is helping to provide the meals, which will be distributed through the Mid-South Food Bank.

“Upon learning of this need - especially because of the pandemic and this time in our country - I immediately wanted to help,” Allen told NBA.com. “Food is such a basic need, and it is unfathomable to me that people still do not have adequate access.”

Both of the donations—Duke’s and Allen’s have been part of Lineage Logistics’ Share a Meal campaign.

Lineage Logistics, is the world’s largest temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics company. It has partnered with Feed America for Share a Meal, which aims to provide 100 million meals to those in need across the country. It’s currently provided more than 90 million as it closes in on the goal.

Allen’s donation will be targeted toward people in his NBA home. He chose the total number of meals provided based on his uniform number—three—and his preference for the three-point shot.

“It was an important opportunity for me to do something locally here in Memphis, where I have been able to call home for the last year,” Allen told NBA.com. “Food is such an important necessity and I’m fortunate to be in a position to give back.”