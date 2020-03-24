BlueDevilCountry
Greg Paulus Wins Coaching Rookie of Year Award

ShawnKrest

Former Duke point guard Greg Paulus won the Joe B. Hall Award, given annually to the top first-year coach in college basketball.

Paulus played for Duke for four years, from 2005 to 2009, scoring 1,193 points with 468 assists.

After a brief flirtation with a football career as a quarterback, playing a year at Syracuse and trying out with NFL teams, Paulus began his basketball coaching career. He served one year on the Navy staff, six years with Ohio State, starting as a video assistant and working his way up to a full-time assistant job. Paulus also spent one year each with Louisville and George Washington.

Paulus began the season as an assistant at Niagara, then took over as interim head coach when Patrick Beilein resigned for personal reasons in late October. He was named the permanent coach a month later. 

Paulus went 12-20 at Niagara, including a 9-11 record in the MAAC, an improvement from last season’s 6-12 conference mark. The Purple Eagles also posted a first-round win in the MAAC Tournament, beating Marist, 56-54. It was their first tournament win in three seasons.

“I am honored to have been selected as the recipient of the Joe B. Hall Award. It is a privilege to represent Niagara University as the head men's basketball coach. Niagara is a special place with passionate people. I am grateful to our players, coaching staff, and administration for their belief, hard work, and support. I am proud of our student-athletes, team and program for our growth in year one.” Paulus told Vavel.com.

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Add Three More Honors

Vernon Carey and Tre Jones were named to two more All-America teams, by the basketball coaches and basketball writers, as well as a top-50 players list. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Healthcare Workers: How Can We Help?

Mike Krzyzewski posted a video to healthcare workers asking how he, the athletic department and the community could help support them, from signing autographs to mowing their lawn. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Duke Students: I Know It's Crazy Out There

Mike Krzyzewski posted a message to Duke students starting their online work, encouraging them as the coronavirus outbreak interrupted their semester. Watch

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Sequel to Laettner Shot Not as Successful as Original

Duke was playing Kentucky for a shot at the Final Four and trailed with seconds left and the length of the floor to go. Haven't we seen this before? Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke's First Final Four

Duke made its first Final Four in 1963, when the Blue Devils faced Loyola, Ill, who got a bit of an advantage from one of Duke's arch rivals. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Leads Duke in Lunardi's Bracket Simulation

Our daily fantasy bracket roundup: Vernon Carey led Duke past ETSU into the Sweet 16, according to Joe Lunardi's fantasy NCAA Tournament. Plus updates of the NCAA, Duke, ACC and ESPN greatest-ever brackets.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones a Finalist for National Defensive Player of Year

Tre Jones was named one of four finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Duke players have won the award nine times, more than any other school. Read more

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward Wins Player of Year Awards

On the day Duke faced the prospect of life without point guard Tre Jones, an incoming guard won the Illinois high school player of the year award. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Mercer Loss Tops March 21 Duke History

Duke's March 21 tournament history includes an epic upset at the hands of Mercer, as well as Iowa complaining that Duke gets all the calls. Read more

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Christian Laettner Winners in Greatest Ever brackets

The Duke Greatest Final Four Team bracket is down to its own final four, plus results from a variety of other fantasy brackets. Read more

ShawnKrest