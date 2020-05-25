BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Henry Coleman on Duke's Freshmen: We're a Hungry Group

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman and the other five incoming Blue Devil freshmen are getting to know each other on group chat while waiting for the chance to report to Duke.

In an appearance on Absolute Basketball Experience with Jamie Shaw on YouTube, Coleman discussed how the future teammates are getting along and what goals they have as a group.

“A ton of them,” he said. “The number one goal from the start is winning the national championship. We talked about other stuff in between—winning the ACC, having everyone’s accolades brought together. We’re a great group and a hungry group.”

The freshmen have their own individual interests, one of which has earned Coleman some ribbing.

“For me, they found out I love to fish,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite hobbies to do. They make fun of me for that.”

As for the off-court hobbies of the rest of the freshmen: “A couple of guys love games,” he said. “Like Mark (Williams) and Jaemyn (Brakefield) and Jalen (Johnson) love playing Fortnite. All in all, we’re just a good group of guys. They (outsiders) only see the basketball part, but this group is a really good group of guys.”

The group will need to blend with returning Duke veterans Wendell Moore Jr., Jordan Goldwire, Matthew Hurt and Joey Baker, as well as grad transfer Patrick Tape.

“We know everybody in the country knows we’re going to be a young team,” Coleman said. “What they don’t know is how hungry we are. We’re a group of guys that really want to succeed. One thing’s that’s going to take us really far: we’re hungry and want to work.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Henry Coleman: My Motor Is My Biggest Strength

Incoming Duke freshman Henry Coleman is a four-star power forward who thinks his game is similar to Kawai Leonard, Kyle Kuzma and Draymond Green. His biggest strength: "Probably my motor"

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski on His Mother's Advice

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave an online commencement address and remembered his mother's advice, given to him the day he started high school. "Make sure you get on the right bus."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Left Tackle Collin Sadler

Duke offered a scholarship 2022 left tackle Collin Sadler, of Greenville, SC. Sadler is a versatile lineman who played every spot on the line as a sophomore.

ShawnKrest

Coach K Tells Class of 2020 the Three Characteristics of Winners

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave a commencement speech to the class of 2020 as part of an iHeart radio podcast event. Among other things, he shared with the graduates his three characteristics of winners.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman Expects to Play Justise Winlow Role at Duke

Henry Coleman is headed to Duke as part of a large, talented recruiting class. He said he knew he was a Blue Devil as soon as he stepped on campus. He expects to play a Justise Winslow role with Duke.

ShawnKrest

Patrick Tape: "At Duke, I Can Find Like-Minded People"

Patrick Tape will finish his college career with degrees from Columbia and Yale. Obviously, he has big plans for his post-basketball career, whenever that starts.

ShawnKrest

Riley Leonard: If Coach K Wants to Give Me a Shot, Who Knows?

Duke's 2021 quarterback commit Riley Leonard continues his conversation with Blue Devil Country, discussing the (unlikely) possibility of walking on to Coach K's team, as well as his friendly competition with fellow 2021 quarterback Jordan Moore.

ShawnKrest

Riley Leonard: Coach Cut Didn't Have to Give Me a Duke Pitch

Duke 2021 quarterback commit talks about his recruitment and college choice in part one of an exclusive interview with Blue Devil Country.

ShawnKrest

Duke Lands in Top Five for Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga, the top prospect in the class of 2021 and a potential reclassifier to 2020, released his top five, and Duke made the cut, along with the possibility of accepting a contract with the NBA G-League.

ShawnKrest

Da'Quan Gonzales Includes Duke in Top 10

Three-star 2021 recruit Da'Quan Gonzales is a two-way star for Jensen Beach, Florida, but he plans to play corner in college. He just released his top 10, and Duke made the cut.

ShawnKrest