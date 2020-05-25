Henry Coleman on Duke's Freshmen: We're a Hungry Group

Henry Coleman and the other five incoming Blue Devil freshmen are getting to know each other on group chat while waiting for the chance to report to Duke.

In an appearance on Absolute Basketball Experience with Jamie Shaw on YouTube, Coleman discussed how the future teammates are getting along and what goals they have as a group.

“A ton of them,” he said. “The number one goal from the start is winning the national championship. We talked about other stuff in between—winning the ACC, having everyone’s accolades brought together. We’re a great group and a hungry group.”

The freshmen have their own individual interests, one of which has earned Coleman some ribbing.

“For me, they found out I love to fish,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite hobbies to do. They make fun of me for that.”

As for the off-court hobbies of the rest of the freshmen: “A couple of guys love games,” he said. “Like Mark (Williams) and Jaemyn (Brakefield) and Jalen (Johnson) love playing Fortnite. All in all, we’re just a good group of guys. They (outsiders) only see the basketball part, but this group is a really good group of guys.”

The group will need to blend with returning Duke veterans Wendell Moore Jr., Jordan Goldwire, Matthew Hurt and Joey Baker, as well as grad transfer Patrick Tape.

“We know everybody in the country knows we’re going to be a young team,” Coleman said. “What they don’t know is how hungry we are. We’re a group of guys that really want to succeed. One thing’s that’s going to take us really far: we’re hungry and want to work.”