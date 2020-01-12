DukeMaven
Jack White: Brotherhood Uniforms Were Designed By Nolan Smith

ShawnKrest

Duke wore new Nike uniforms for its 90-59 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night. Called the Brotherhood Uniforms, the jersey was navy blue, trimmed in white, with Duke written in gothic font across the front.

The release from Duke and Nike said of the design choices for the jersey, "The jersey serves as not only a nod to Duke University's history and tradition with the gothic lettering and darker shade of blue, but is meant to embrace the Blue Devils' basketball culture that has been sustained over head coach Mike Krzyzewski's remarkable four decades at Duke."

The shorts also featured what Nike called "Brotherhood branding." The shoes were personalized with each player's number stitched into the side.

Senior captain Jack White seemed to like the new look, giving it some of the credit for Duke's win. "We came in here, and I don’t know if it was the jerseys and the fit, but I felt like we had a bit of a chip on our shoulders to prove," he said.

Then White dropped a bombshell. Former player, current assistant, and possible future Project Runway winner Nolan Smith was the one who came up with the Brotherhood scheme.

"They’re great," White said. "Something different, a bit of a navy. Shout out to Nolan--Nolan Smith--for designing them and making this happen. It's a huge honor for us to wear them and be the team that unveils them."

Coach Mike Krzyzewski dropped a hint in his quote in the Nike/Duke release about the Brotherhood uniform, saying, "Nike has done an amazing job in creativity with our staff to come up with a number of different uniforms that have meaning."

