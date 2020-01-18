DukeMaven
Jack White: We're Trying to Make a Statement

Duke faces No. 11 Louisville on Saturday night in Cameron in a high-profile ACC showdown that has brought ESPN College Gameday to town.

Senior captain Jack White thinks Duke’s freshmen will be ready for the big stage, however.

“(The freshmen need to) just be themselves,” White said. “I think we have guys that are really comfortable with what they can do and know they can contribute to us winning. Just be themselves, play their role compete hard. If they compete they’re going to get noticed. We’ve already proved that we can compete on big stages like Madison Square Garden (where Duke opened the season with a win over Kansas) and at Michigan State (a 12-point Duke win). The pressure of Gameday and this particular matchup could put guys on their back foot. We need them to come in and be themselves. Be hungry. Play hard, talk, all the things we can control.”

Last season, Duke got knocked back by the Cardinals in Louisville, trailing by as much as 23 before storming back for a comeback win. White knows Louisville will remember that tough loss, but Duke has scores to settle as well.

“Just for us to have that character – obviously being down at their place, it’s obviously an incredible comeback,” he said. “We know that left a foul taste in their mouth and they’re going to come in here and really try and make a statement with us. For us, coming off a loss, we’re trying to make a statement ourselves. If anything from what last year’s game shows us, it’s we have the ability to fight back and we can’t be counted out of games.”

Joey Baker to Return Against Louisville

Joey Baker, the sophomore sharpshooter who missed the Clemson loss, will return to the floor against Louisville, the team announced on Saturday morning. Read more

Seth Greenberg: Duke Has It's D Back This Year

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said that this year's Duke team has a blend of youth and experience, and that shows with an improvement on the defensive end. Watch

Cassius Stanley and Flat Stanley Meet the Media

Cassius Stanley brought a special guest to his Friday press conference, Flat Stanley (no relation), the world traveling cutout anyone who knows an elementary schooler is familiar with. Watch

Jack White: Loss to Clemson Was Not Who We Really Are

Senior captain Jack White gave a breakdown of the upcoming game against Louisville and also looked back at Tuesday's upset loss at Clemson, saying that "was not who we really are." Watch

LaPhonso Ellis: Vernon Carey Has Gone From Tentative to Dominant

ESPN analyst LaPhonso Ellis has been impressed with Duke big man Vernon Carey's post game this season. Having not played with his back to the basket before this year, Carey looked tentative early but quickly became dominant. Watch

Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke vs Louisville

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg gave a breakdown of Duke's showdown with Louisville. He said that the key will likely come down to Tre Jones and the Blue Devils disrupting the Cardinals' rhythm on the perimeter. Watch

Seth Greenberg: Matthew Hurt Needs to Come Back to School

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg gave he breakdown on the Duke freshmen and their readiness for the NBA Draft. Watch

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 3

Duke didn't have anyone in the ESPN 150, but the Blue Devils played against 23 members of the elite club. Here's how Duke did against Julius Peppers, Charlie Ward, Charlie Justice and the players between 101 and 150 on the list.

Transfer, New Coach Among Changes on Offensive Line

According to reports, offensive lineman Jaylen Miller has entered the transfer portal, and Duke has found its replacement for Jim Bridge as offensive line coach. Read more.

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 2

Duke didn't have any players ranked in ESPN's top 150 college players ever, but the Blue Devils played against nearly two dozen of them. Here's how Duke did against Andrew Luck, Bruce Smith, Mike Ditka and the rest of 51-100 on the list.

