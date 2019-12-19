DukeMaven
Jack White: "We're In a Good Place"

ShawnKrest

Team captain Jack White gave his assessment of his Duke team coming out of a nearly two-week break for exams.

“I think we’re in a good place,” he said. “We’re just excited to play (Thursday) against a really good team. Obviously, we saw that they had a really good game against Carolina earlier in the week and we know that they’re feeling good about themselves. We’re just out here excited to be back on our home court and defend it.”

Duke returns to the floor against Wofford, who is an intelligent, veteran team.

“We’ve got to be that ourselves,” he said. “We’ve got to be smart on the defensive end especially. We know they’re a great three-point shooting team at pretty much every position, so we need to play that the right way, get back to playing our defense and then just be aggressive, get in our transition against them. Just play our game – just play hard, play tough, play Duke defense and fight.”

With no game planning for the 13-day break between games, Duke had a chance to get back to basics in practice.

We’ve been working on some little wrinkles in our offense and defense,” White said. “Just learning from games in the past, just how we’re going to be able to apply things differently coming into (Wofford) and the games after the Christmas break. Especially after exams being done, just getting back to being sharp and getting guys kind of back in basketball mode just because we’ve been away from it – especially a game – for so long now. So, just trying to get back into the swing of things and feel good coming into (Wofford).”

