BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Jeff Capel and Family Fund ALS Breakthrough at Duke

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel III was a Duke assistant coach in 2017 when his father, former basketball coach Jeff Capel Jr., was diagnosed with ALS. When Capel III announced his father’s diagnosis in a heartfelt first-person story on The Players Tribune, he also announced that he and his family were going to help fight for a cure.

We’ve partnered with the Duke ALS Clinic in Durham, NC to establish the Jeff Capel Jr. ALS Research Fund,” he wrote.

Three years later, much has changed. The elder Capel was taken by the disease near the end of 2017. Capel III left Duke in 2018 to become head coach at Pitt. While he may be gone from the area, the impact of the Capel family is still being felt at Duke, and, hopefully, will soon be felt worldwide.

Using money from the Jeff Capel Jr. ALS Research Fund, Dr. Richard Bedlack, director of the Duke ALS Clinic, has uncovered a drug that shows signs of benefitting patients suffering from the degenerative nerve disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Ironically, for a family so deeply involved in competitive sports, the drug the Capel family’s fund is supporting, clenbuterol, is perhaps best known as a PED. Athletes in the U.S. are banned from using it because it stimulates growth factors, allowing muscles to create more protein.

“Muscles become bigger, and in some cases stronger.” Bedlack said in a story on Duke Neurology’s web site. “That’s cheating in sports, but that’s exactly what we want to happen to our patients with ALS. We want their muscles to get bigger and stronger.”

Early results have shown promise. A study with mice showed that use of the drug resulted in improved muscle strength, and 16 ALS patients in Italy took the drug for six months and had improvements in muscle strength and breathing.

“To my knowledge, that’s never happened in any ALS trial before,” Bedlack told Duke Neurology. “Usually we’re excited if the rate of decline on a drug is a little slower than we would expect, but to actually see improvements in strength and breathing measurements over six months in a group of people with ALS is really extraordinary.”

Funded by the Capels, Bedlack began a trial at Duke in February that will try to replicate the results seen in Italy with 25 patients. The coronavirus outbreak has slowed his ability to enroll patients and will likely delay the results, but he’s still hopeful. And he credits the generosity of Capel and his family for helping take on the fight personally.

“If you want to take a giant leap and see if you can actually do something that’s never happened before, which is to reverse ALS and use a design that’s very unusual, you probably have to use your own money to get that funded,” Bedlack said.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

End of an Era: Who's Next at Duke After Coach K?

At some point, Mike Krzyzewski will step down as Duke's head coach. We look at the candidates to replace him, a group that has more than 1,800 combined wins and 39 NCAA appearances.

ShawnKrest

by

BBQPaul

Duke Offers Four-star 2022 Receiver Andre Greene Jr.

Duke extended a scholarship offer to four-star wide receiver Andre Green Jr. The Richmond, Virginia 2022 pass catcher combines physicality and speed.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Tackle Zach Rice

Duke has offered 2022 right tackle Zach Rice, a strong blocker who has heard from many of the nation's top programs. He also is a self-proclaimed Miami fan because of the eight-lateral game against the Blue Devils, so this one is personal for Coach Cut.

ShawnKrest

Three-star 2021 Safety Caleb Ellis Picks Up Duke Offer

Duke continues to look for a safety in its 2021 recruiting class, and the latest target is three-star Caleb Ellis from Frisco, Texas. The aggressive tackler would fit in well on Duke's defense, but first the Blue Devils need to get him to come east

ShawnKrest

Coach K's Advice to the U.S. Olympic Team

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave a commencement speech and reflected back on his advice to Team USA prior to the Beijing Olympics

ShawnKrest

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora Jr. on Football's Return

In the first episode of SI All-American TV, former coach Jim Mora Jr. discusses the plan to have six weeks of preseason training before football returns. Is that enough time? Mora thinks so.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Cut for 2021 CB Ryan Barnes' Top 15

Three-star 2021 cornerback Ryan Barnes has received 33 scholarship offers, which he's cut in half, releasing a top 15. Duke is one of several ACC programs to make the cut for the academic-minded Barnes.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Falls Out of Top 25 in Coach Rankings

David Cutcliffe dropped in the CBSSports head coach rankings, falling from the top 25 Power Five coaches for the first time in years. His five-spot drop was third-most in the ACC. He also fell from No. 2 in the ACC to No. 4.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman on Duke's Freshmen: We're a Hungry Group

Henry Coleman and the other five Duke freshmen are staying in touch via group text until they can all report to campus. They've already found a weak spot in Coleman to tease: His love of fishing.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman: My Motor Is My Biggest Strength

Incoming Duke freshman Henry Coleman is a four-star power forward who thinks his game is similar to Kawai Leonard, Kyle Kuzma and Draymond Green. His biggest strength: "Probably my motor"

ShawnKrest