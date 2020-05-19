Jeremy Roach Likes How Coach K Takes Care of His Players

BlueDevilCountry
Jeremy Roach will become the latest in a long line of Duke point guards to play for coach Mike Krzyzewski next season.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound five-star from Fairfax, Virginia’s Paul VI Catholic is the No. 4 point guard in the class of 2021 and is busy trying to stay in shape while waiting for the green light to come to Duke after the campus reopens.

“I’ve got a little gym in my basement, and I’m trying to get up to the basketball gym as much as I can,” he said while appearing on Duke Basketball’s Brotherhood podcast. “My friend actually has a full court in his backyard. So I use that.”

Roach chose Duke over Kentucky, North Carolina and Villanova just over a year ago. He explained to podcast host and Duke assistant Nolan Smith why.

“How much of a brotherhood it is,” Roach said. “Everything is connected around that brotherhood, how well Coach K takes care of his players. His coaches, obviously, you see his coaches are his former players. He always looks out and wants what’s best for you on and off the court. As a human, I felt like he was the best guy for me.”

Basketball was originally Roach’s second-favorite sport as a child.

“I was a football guy,” he said. I didn’t switch over to basketball as my main sport until seventh grade. I was going back and forth between football and basketball. I played running back and a little receiver.”

Then his father, Joe, stepped in.

“My dad, one year, he didn’t let me play (football),” Roach said. “He said, ‘I don’t want you getting hurt for basketball.’ That’s when I took it a little more seriously. I decided he’s never going to let me play anyway, so I’ll just move on to basketball.”

Report: Duke DT Tahj Rice to Transfer

Defensive tackle Tahj Rice arrived at Duke in 2018 as a four-star recruit, but he found himself struggling to crack the rotation on the line and has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: 2021 Quarterback Riley Leonard

New quarterback commitment Riley Leonard offers plenty of options for Duke coach David Cutcliffe to design offensive plays. A threat running the ball out of RPOs or scrambles, he also has a whip-quick delivery, arm strength and accuracy.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top 12 Cut For 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Three-star 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce of Dillon, SC released his top 15 in mid-April. A month later, he's cut it to 12. Duke is one of the teams that made the cut for the playmaking former quarterback.

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Commitment From QB Riley Leonard

Three weeks ago, quarterback Riley Leonard wasn't sure if he was going to play basketball or football in college. Several Power Five offers later, his mind is made up and he's headed to Duke.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: "Who Better to Work With Than Coach Cutcliffe?"

Duke graduate transfer quarterback Chase Brice said that coming to Duke was "a business decision to develop my skills." He also discussed life as a Clemson backup while appearing on a webinar on quarterbacking.

Pat Ragazzo

Duke Offers Once-In-Lifetime Experience to Help With COVID Relief

Duke Basketball is helping to raise money for COVID-19 relief by offering a once-in-a-lifetime two-day experience with the team. The winner will get to attend practice, shoot-around and team meal, then the UNC game.

ShawnKrest

Adam Silver, Jay Bilas on Youth Sports

Former Blue Devils Jay Bilas, Lindsey Harding and NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussed their experiences with youth sports and the importance of kids trying several sports while developing.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas on Michael Jordan: I Saw What Relentless Looks Like

Jay Bilas arrived at Duke the year after Michael Jordan won the National Championship up the road at UNC. The two battled in pickup games and in the sport's biggest rivalry for two years.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas: I Played For Arguably the Best That's Ever Done It

Former Blue Devil Jay Bilas hosted the NBA's Leadership Conference and discussed the key components of a great leader, based, in part, on his experience with Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

ShawnKrest

Lindsey Harding on Being an NBA Player Development Coach

Former Blue Devils women's player Lindsey Harding is now coaching on the staff of the NBA Sacramento Kings. She explains what she does for the team and talks about her coaching philosophy.

ShawnKrest