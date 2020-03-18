BlueDevilCountry
Joey Baker Says He'll Be Back for "Year Three In Durham"

ShawnKrest

Duke's basketball roster always undergoes significant restructuring during the offseason as player take their chances on the NBA Draft or choose to transfer for more playing time.

Sophomore Joey Baker was a candidate for the latter decision. He appeared to be redshirting his freshman year before getting called into service for spot duty in a few games.

This season, he was in the regular rotation but struggled the few times he earned a start. Near the end of the season, his minutes declined.

Baker appears to have made up his mind that he'll be a Blue Devil for 2020-21, however. On his Instagram account, Baker posted a video with the caption, "Not the ending we wanted, but an incredible year and journey with my brothers. The best is yet to come, year three coming soon to Durham."

Wendell Moore Jr. wasn't quite as direct as Hurt, but he also seemed to indicate he was planning to return for his sophomore year. Moore posted a photo of center court at Cameron Indoor Stadium with the caption, "It's not a goodbye ... just a see you later."

moore return.jfif

Other members on the team with uncertain futures include Tre Jones and Vernon Carey Jr., who seem likely to explore the NBA Draft, as does Cassius Stanley.

The NBA shutdown due to coronavirus could impact the "testing the waters" decision many underclassmen make, since the draft combine and other opportunities to interview with teams and get feedback could get eliminated.

Matthew Hurt and Alex O'Connell could also be placed in the "uncertain" territory, as they saw their minutes reduced late in the year.

