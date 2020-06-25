BlueDevilCountry
John Swofford to Retire Next Year

John Swofford announced that he will retire after the 2020-21 athletic year, ending his 24-year tenure as ACC commissioner.

Swofford is the fourth commissioner in ACC history and served the longest in the role, presiding over a period when the league expanded from nine to 15 members.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the ACC for over five decades and my respect and appreciation for those associated with the league throughout its history is immeasurable,” said Swofford. “Having been an ACC student-athlete, athletics director and commissioner has been an absolute honor. There are immediate challenges that face not only college athletics, but our entire country, and I will continue to do my very best to help guide the conference in these unprecedented times through the remainder of my tenure. Nora and I have been planning for this to be my last year for some time and I look forward to enjoying the remarkable friendships and memories I’ve been blessed with long after I leave this chair.”

Over the last 23 years, the ACC has been at the forefront of college athletics, winning 92 national team titles in 19 of the league’s 27 sponsored sports. Beyond athletics, the league continues to set the standard academically by leading all conferences in nearly every comparison.

“To be sure, we are deeply indebted to John and Nora for their exemplary service to the Atlantic Coast Conference membership and every constituent that touches the league,” Duke Athletic Director Kevin White said. “John’s leadership and guidance have been truly astounding and his robust impact on student-athletes over two-plus decades cannot be celebrated enough. He has been a pillar of reason, trust and value while encompassing a contagious passion for unrivaled excellence. Over the course of his storied tenure in the ACC office, John’s steadfast determination and vision have led to countless significant accomplishments and achievements, including membership expansion and the creation of the ACC Network. In short, we have been fortunate to work with one of the finest leaders in the history of college athletics.”

Coach Mike Krzyzewski echoed White’s sentiments, saying, “Certainly, John Swofford oversaw and successfully navigated the Atlantic Coast Conference through the most dramatic era of change in its storied history. Since 1997, John worked to represent the best interests of all ACC institutions, now up to 15 after the latest round of expansion, in pursuit of making the league the best version of itself. We wish both John and Nora the very best in retirement and thank him for more than two decades of dedicated service as commissioner of the ACC.”

Coach David Cutcliffe said, “John has guided the ACC through remarkable transformations with the utmost integrity and respect. His pursuit of excellence for the league’s entire membership has been inspirational, and we thank him for his leadership and service.”

Jabari Parker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Duke one-and-done standout Jabari Parker announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in Chicago. He plans to rejoin the Sacramento Kings for the resumption of the season in Orlando.

Three-Star Tackle Garrett DiGiorgio Has Duke in Top 8

Three-star offensive tackle Garrett DiGiorgio released his top eight schools, which includes six from the Pac-12, San Diego State and Duke as the only eastern school in the mix

Duke Offers 2021 Tackle Max Merril

Duke added a second offensive line commitment in the class of 2021 last week, but the Blue Devils are still looking to add more. One of the latest targets is Houston three-star tackle Max Merril

Scouting Report: 2023 Duke Target Arch Manning

Arch Manning has the laser rocket arm of uncle Peyton and the scrambling ability of grandfather Archie. It's easy to see why Duke's David Cutcliffe is one of several coaches excited about the 2023 prospect.

Could David Cutcliffe Have Another Manning to coach?

David Cutcliffe's history with the Manning family is well-known, and there might be one chapter left. Arch Manning, son of Cooper and nephew of Peyton and Eli, is a top passer in the class of 2023, and the Blue Devils are in the mix with his recruitment.

Transfer Andrew Nembhard Chooses Gonzaga Over Duke

Former Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard will finish his college career at Gonzaga, picking the Zags over Duke. Nembhard has to sit out a year and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Duke's Top 2021 NFL Draft Prospects No. 10 through 6

Duke was shut out of the 2020 NFL Draft but could have multiple picks next season for just the third time since 1990. Here's a look at SI's draft ratings for Duke's roster, Numbers 10 through 6

Duke's Top Five 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Defense leads the way for Duke's NFL hopes as the top five 2021 Blue Devils draft prospects include two defensive linemen and a cornerback.

Zion Williamson Denies Getting Illegal Benefits

A Florida appeals court ruled last week that Zion Williamson didn't have to answer charges he received illegal benefits at Duke. He did anyway, filing a motion calling the charges "baseless" and denying them.

