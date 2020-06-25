John Swofford to Retire Next Year

John Swofford announced that he will retire after the 2020-21 athletic year, ending his 24-year tenure as ACC commissioner.

Swofford is the fourth commissioner in ACC history and served the longest in the role, presiding over a period when the league expanded from nine to 15 members.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the ACC for over five decades and my respect and appreciation for those associated with the league throughout its history is immeasurable,” said Swofford. “Having been an ACC student-athlete, athletics director and commissioner has been an absolute honor. There are immediate challenges that face not only college athletics, but our entire country, and I will continue to do my very best to help guide the conference in these unprecedented times through the remainder of my tenure. Nora and I have been planning for this to be my last year for some time and I look forward to enjoying the remarkable friendships and memories I’ve been blessed with long after I leave this chair.”



Over the last 23 years, the ACC has been at the forefront of college athletics, winning 92 national team titles in 19 of the league’s 27 sponsored sports. Beyond athletics, the league continues to set the standard academically by leading all conferences in nearly every comparison.

“To be sure, we are deeply indebted to John and Nora for their exemplary service to the Atlantic Coast Conference membership and every constituent that touches the league,” Duke Athletic Director Kevin White said. “John’s leadership and guidance have been truly astounding and his robust impact on student-athletes over two-plus decades cannot be celebrated enough. He has been a pillar of reason, trust and value while encompassing a contagious passion for unrivaled excellence. Over the course of his storied tenure in the ACC office, John’s steadfast determination and vision have led to countless significant accomplishments and achievements, including membership expansion and the creation of the ACC Network. In short, we have been fortunate to work with one of the finest leaders in the history of college athletics.”

Coach Mike Krzyzewski echoed White’s sentiments, saying, “Certainly, John Swofford oversaw and successfully navigated the Atlantic Coast Conference through the most dramatic era of change in its storied history. Since 1997, John worked to represent the best interests of all ACC institutions, now up to 15 after the latest round of expansion, in pursuit of making the league the best version of itself. We wish both John and Nora the very best in retirement and thank him for more than two decades of dedicated service as commissioner of the ACC.”

Coach David Cutcliffe said, “John has guided the ACC through remarkable transformations with the utmost integrity and respect. His pursuit of excellence for the league’s entire membership has been inspirational, and we thank him for his leadership and service.”