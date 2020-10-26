SI.com
Jon Scheyer on How Duke Recruiting Works

ShawnKrest

As associate head coach, Duke’s Jon Scheyer plays a major role in recruiting. He’s seen his role evolve, even though Duke’s process for recruiting players has remained stable.

“I don’t think it’s changed much,” he said. “I would say the biggest thing—I was very fortunate, the time I came in, eight years ago as a special assistant. Wojo (Steve Wojciechowski) was still here, Cape (Jeff Capel). I became very close with them, and obviously, Coach (Nate) James, who I’ve known ever since I was a player. Just to see how those guys handle the recruiting process. Obviously, guys are coming here to play for Coach K. That is why our guys come here. That’s a big deal. For us, we have a very unique thing as a staff, to work as a team. If one guy is communicating more with a family or with a player, all of us are involved. All of us talk about every situation. It makes for a lot of success, not to mention Coach K—how he is, what he does, how great a recruiter he’s proven to be. It’s fun. I’ve enjoyed it. I learned lot from Cape and Wojo. Just working as a team is the biggest thing we do really well at a high level here.”

Scheyer has known Mike Krzyzewski since Coach K started recruiting him more than 15 years ago. He’s seen the Hall of Famer change over that time.

“I could write a book on this one,” he said. “Shorter practices now then when I was a player, not as much yelling. I could go on and on. Give Coach a lot of credit. He’s been coaching here over 40 years. I can only speak to what I saw first-hand as a player (that has changed): The style of play we had, even the practices—the length of practice, the kinds of things we’re doing and him adjusting to how players today need to be coached which is different. Even the recruiting process. Coach K and I weren’t texting when I was being recruited. It was mainly on the phone. We were talking about defense today in our staff meeting, and he’s open to doing things he’s never done before. I don’t know too many Hall of Fame coaches—the best coach ever—who’s doing something he’s never done before. It’s a credit to Coach and why he’s been so successful all these years.”

Duke's DJ Steward's Self-Scouting Report

For those who haven't seen Duke freshman DJ Steward play, he gives a self-scouting report on his game and lists three award-winning NBA players who he's compared to most often

ShawnKrest

Jon Scheyer on Duke's Leaders and Early Surprises

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer discusses sophomores Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt, who will be counted on to provide leadership this year, as well as two freshmen big men who have done well early on.

ShawnKrest

Bye Week Report: A Look At Duke's Defense and Special Teams

In the second part of our bye week report, we look at Duke's defense and special teams. How have they done, and what can be done in the final five games?

ShawnKrest

Bye Week Report: A Look At Duke's Offense

Duke's bye week comes just over halfway through the season. Here's a look at how the offense has done, and what can be done the rest of the way.

ShawnKrest

Jon Scheyer: Duke's Hardest Working Player Is Joey Baker

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer said that the team's four returning scholarship players are still developing their leadership styles. Scheyer has been impressed with how Joey Baker has developed into a complete player

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chris Katrenick Opts Out of Season

Duke backup quarterback Chris Katrenick will not return to the football team this season due to what the team is calling "a personal circumstance"

ShawnKrest

SoknaKer

Devery Hamilton on Improving Duke's Run Game

Duke rushed for 300 yards against Syracuse, and tackle Devery Hamilton said the team is using the week off to continue improving the run game after a step back against NC State

ShawnKrest

Marquis Waters Duke Will Start Off Fresh After Off Week

Duke hits the off week after a 1-5 start. Safety Marquis Waters says it comes at the perfect time, and the team will come out of it and "Start off fresh, work hard and change everything around.”

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Interceptions: I Thought Chase Played Terrific

Chase Brice threw three interceptions in Duke's loss to NC State, but coach David Cutcliffe had praise for his quarterback as he broke down the turnovers.

ShawnKrest

larry freeland

DJ Steward on the Chicago-to-Duke Pipeline

DJ Steward is the latest Chicago player to join Duke. The freshman discusses the Chicago-to-Duke pipeline and his favorite players from the Windy City

ShawnKrest